Black’s Tire Partners With Tanner Gray at Charlotte

BTS Returns to the No. 15 for its Home Race

﻿MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 24, 2022) — David Gilliland Racing (DGR) is excited to welcome Black’s Tire back to the No. 15 Ford F-150, sponsoring NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Tanner Gray for the third time in 2022.

As the Carolinas premier tire dealer with over 60 North and South Carolina locations, Black’s Tire will grace the No. 15 F-150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, right in the organization’s backyard. In the wake of National Car Care Month, the duo will head into Charlotte as a fitting combination.

Gray has piloted the Black’s Tire F-150 twice in 2022, scoring a season-high finish of fourth at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. In addition, he recorded a 21st-place finish at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in April, carrying the familiar BTS colors.

The 23-year-old currently sits 11th in the NCWTS standings, 35 points outside the playoff cut line with seven races remaining in the regular season.

“After our top-five performance at Daytona, I’m excited to have the opportunity to chase another strong finish alongside Black’s Tire,” said Gray. “Martinsville didn’t go the way we had hoped, but that has made the team and I more motivated to bring home a good result for Ricky Benton and the rest of the BTS family at Charlotte.”

The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET on May 27. Radio coverage will be provided by the Motor Racing Network.

About Black’s Tire

Black’s Tire was formed as Black’s Service Station by W. Crowell Black in Whiteville, N.C. in 1929. Now, with more than 60 locations in both North and South Carolina, Black’s remains a local, family owned and operated tire sales and service and vehicle repair business as well. In addition to retail and commercial locations, Black’s Tire also operates 6 warehouse and distribution centers, 3 satellite wholesale operations, BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, a commercial sales division and a tire-retreading business, Carolina Retreads. The Black’s Tire family includes more than 925 team associates.

To learn more about Black’s Tire or to find a location, visit www.blackstire.com. Follow Black’s Tire and Auto Service on social media: Twitter at @BlacksTire, Instagram at @BlacksTire and Facebook at facebook.com/blackstire.

About David Gilliland Racing

David Gilliland Racing (DGR) is a race team owned by NASCAR veteran David Gilliland and businessman Johnny Gray. The team specializes in driver development, competing full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, multiple ARCA Menards Series divisions and CARS Tour with factory support from Ford Performance. In its first four years of operation, DGR has achieved success in each series tallying up multiple wins and championships. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, N.C.