KRIS WRIGHT: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes: Charlotte Motor Speedway

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Date: Friday, May 27, 2022

Venue: Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway

Location: Concord, North Carolina

Track Description: 1.5 mile(s)

Race: 134 laps / 201 miles

F.N.B. Corporation Returns … F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), one of the 50 largest bank holding companies in the United States, returns to the track with Kris Wright on the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports. This is the second consecutive year of partnering with Wright, in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS), at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., FNB first partnered with Wright in 2020 at the DAYTONA Road Course in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for his debut in NASCAR national series competition. The Beast of the Southeast Statistics … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series appearance at the 1.5-mile quad-oval track, located on the outskirts of the Queen City of Charlotte. The Wexford, Pa., – native has one start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, with a 23rd-place finish on May 28, 2021. Speedway Stats: Kris Wright has 15 combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length).

KRIS WRIGHT CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY PERFORMANCE PROFILE

Date Event Start Finish Laps Status Led

May 28, 2021 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 21 23 132/134 Running 0

KRIS WRIGHT STATISTICS

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports

On the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

“I am pumped to race in my hometown over Memorial Day weekend. I always find myself enjoying this week in Charlotte. “F.N.B. Corporation is returning this weekend for this race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway – in one of their biggest markets. It is always rewarding to race in front of our partners and their friends and family. The No. 44 Niece Motorsports team has been hard at work to put on a good show this week.”

Community Support … In support of the Erik Jones Foundation, founded by NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Erik Jones, Kris Wright and the Team Hornaday Development drivers participated in a Melanoma awareness campaign at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday, May 23. Together, the drivers assembled 3,500 bags filled with sunscreen samples and materials for fans checking-in at the Charlotte Motor Speedway campgrounds in preparation for the Coca-Cola 600 weekend.

In the Rearview Mirror: Texas Motor Speedway … Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 America’s Auto Auction Chevrolet

Silverado for Niece Motorsports, finished in the 35th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 on Friday, May 20, at the Texas Motor Speedway, located in Fort Worth. Wright started in the 16th-place in the 36-truck field. At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 35 he was in the 32nd-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 70, Wright held the 31st-place.

On Lap 106, in Turn 2, Wright’s tire was cut and he hit the Turn 3 wall while in the 29th-place. Wright was scored as high as the 16th-place at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C., -based organization has logged 320 starts with 40 drivers, including NASCAR Cup Series drivers Trevor Bayne, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Larson. Niece Motorsports has collected three victories (Ross Chastain, 2019: Kansas, Gateway, and Pocono), 22 top-five finishes and 59 top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 19.7 and an average finishing position of 19.1.

NIECE MOTORSPORTS STATISTICS

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Charlotte Motor Speedway … The organization posted a team best finish of second-place at the track on May 28, 2021, with driver Carson Hocevar. The 12 previous starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the first modern superspeedway to host night racing in 1992, have earned Niece Motorsports one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes, with an overall average starting position of 18.5 and an average finish of 18.3.

Catch the Action … The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, May 27, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Charlotte at 8:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 8:00 p.m. (ET). Practice and qualifying for the tenth event of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Friday at 1:30 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of approximately $42 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB’s wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FNB” and is included in Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks SubIndustry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.