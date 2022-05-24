RTA’s gigFAST INTERNET to Support Smith and Troops at Charlotte

RTA Reminds Fans “Got Freedom!, Thank a Soldier?” This Memorial Day Weekend

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 24, 2022) – Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and RTA will partner this Memorial Day weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway to thank our men and women who are serving and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

Smith and the No. 38 RTA gigFAST INTERNET™ Ford F-150 team will race with the “Got Freedom?, Thank a Soldier!” message during Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. RTA’s gigFAST INTERNET will also debut a stars and bars patriotic paint scheme during their first primary race with FRM. Smith is honored to carry the brand and message this weekend.

“As a veteran myself, we selected Memorial Day weekend to do something special with Zane and FRM to honor those who served and are currently serving in the military protecting our great nation,” said RTA Chairman Donald Workman.

“Memorial Day weekend is always really special to me,” Smith stated. “Partnering with RTA to promote the ‘Got Freedom?, Thank a Soldier!’ message is appropriate and the right thing to do. To be able to show my appreciation to all our service members is very humbling.”

Smith is also excited to hit the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway- a track he feels the team is well prepared for.

“Charlotte has always been fun,” said Smith. “You really have to get into a rhythm there and it suits my driving style very well. We have been fast at the mile-and-a-half racetracks this season and we want to have another great run for RTA.”

Smith’s RTA’s gigFAST INTERNET No. 38 takes the green flag on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and gigFAST™ TV Channel 83.

About Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc.

RTA’s nationwide gigFAST NETWORK™ provides affordable gigFAST INTERNET, VOICE, and TV to rural America. Having access to quality internet enhances how people live, work and play every day in our rural communities. RTA is hiring veterans and offers everyday discounts to veterans, first responders and teachers. Visit RTA at www.rtatel.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.