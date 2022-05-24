DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Friday, May 27
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval
Race: 10 of 23
Event: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 laps, 200 miles)
Schedule
Friday, May 27
Practice: 1:30 p.m. ET
Qualifying: 2:00 p.m. ET
Race: 8:30 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150
- Hailie Deegan is set to line up for her second appearance at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Friday, the 33rd start of her NCWTS career.
- During last Friday’s contest at Texas Motor Speedway, Deegan made her presence known by qualifying 6th on the 1.5-mile oval, her highest pavement qualifying result since joining the NASCAR ranks.
- In her lone visit to Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 20-year-old brought home a 13th place finish, highlighting her consistency across the intermediate tracks on the NCWTS schedule.
- Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr. is a veteran of the speedway, calling 14 career NCWTS races, netting four top-fives, a pole and a career-best finish of second with Todd Bodine in 2010.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Black’s Tire Ford F-150
- Tanner Gray will make his 10th NCWTS start of the 2022 season and third career start at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday night.
- In his previous two appearances at the nearby 1.5-mile oval, Gray has finishes of 20th and 22nd. He has a sixth-place finish with the ARCA Menards Series in 2019.
- Last time out at Texas Motor Speedway, the Ford driver peaked as high as sixth late in the race, but contact with the wall and a fellow competitor forced the No. 15 to pit road for repairs and he came home with a 24th-place finish.
- Crew Chief Jerry Baxter has called eight career NCWTS races at Charlotte Motor Speedway with drivers such as Bubba Wallace, Matt Tifft, Christopher Bell, Kaz Grala and Brett Moffitt. He earned top-10 runs with Tifft and Bell in 2015 and 2016.
Ryan Preece, No. 17 Ford F-150
- Ryan Preece will make an unscheduled appearance behind the wheel of the No. 17 for his fifth NCWTS start of the season in Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200.
- Last Friday evening at Texas Motor Speedway, a dominant performance was soured by rear bumper damage early in the final stage. Preece led 27 laps and was victorious in the opening two stages, before the bumper damage forced him to pit and come from the rear of the field. He drove from 22nd to a third-place finish in the Morton Buildings F-150.
- The impressive streak of top-10s continues for the Connecticut native as he holds six top-10s in six total Truck Series appearances spanning the last two seasons.
- Friday’s race will kick off a busy Charlotte race weekend for the 31 year old as he will pull triple duty by also competing in the Xfinity and Cup Series on Saturday and Sunday respectively.