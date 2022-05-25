Bommarito Automotive Group Partners with Erik Jones and Petty GMS for World Wide Technology Raceway

Will Serve as a Primary Partner on the No. 43 for Inaugural Cup Series Event at St. Louis

STATESVILLE, N.C. (May 25, 2022) – Bommarito Automotive Group, Missouri’s No. 1 automotive dealer, and Petty GMS today announced a partnership for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 5. Bommarito Automotive Group will serve as primary partner of Erik Jones, with the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 showcasing the iconic Petty blue color with the Bommarito red and black hues in a unique design.

For over 50 years, Bommarito Automotive Group has been a staple in the St. Louis marketplace. Led by President John Bommarito, Vice President Chuck Wallis, and over 900 dedicated team members, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood. With a mission of having “one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway,” the Bommarito Automotive Group continues to experience unprecedented growth.

“We are honored to be a part of bringing NASCAR to the St. Louis region and thanks to the support of race fans across the country, we’ve demonstrated that when you win on Sunday it generates sales on Monday”, said John Bommarito, President of the Bommarito Automotive Group. “As an iconic brand here in the St. Louis and Midwest marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group could not be prouder to adorn the legendary Petty GMS No. 43 Chevy for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Race right here in St. Louis. Bommarito and The King, together making history.”

“I’ve been a dedicated race fan for decades and to have the opportunity to partner with Richard Petty and Petty GMS has been an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Chuck Wallis, Vice President and General Manager of the Bommarito Automotive Group. “To be able to be involved in the motorsports industry at the level Bommarito has dedicated to it is an absolute dream come true. How great is it that we now get to incorporate Petty blue – the most iconic brand in motorsports – with ours. Great partners and friends.”

To kickstart weekend activities, Richard Petty Day presented by the Bommarito Automotive Group will be held on Friday, June 3. As previously announced by World Wide Technology Raceway, the Governors of Illinois and Missouri will proclaim June 3 as Richard Petty Day. The proclamations will be followed by ‘The King’ making ceremonial first laps on the track in a replica of his 1981 Daytona 500 winning car prior to Cup Series practice.

Fans obtaining an oil change or service at Bommarito Service Centers during the month of May will receive two free tickets to attend Richard Petty Day festivities on June 3.

Jones and the No. 43 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will take to World Wide Technology Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 5, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. FS1 will carry live television coverage, while Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the live radio broadcast.

About Bommarito Automotive Group

What Frank Bommarito started almost 50 years ago, as a single point Oldsmobile dealer, has now successfully grown into a privately-held Missouri’s No. 1 automotive group and ranked top 50 in the nation. With over 1,000 employees, 20 locations and offering 20 brands, Bommarito Automotive Group continues to grow its brand while also growing its involvement in motorsports.

Bommarito began its motorsports involvement in 2015 with Jordan Anderson Racing and since has evolved into Jordan Anderson Racing with Bommarito Autosport and are owners of the No. 31 NASCAR Xfinity team with driver Myatt Snyder and the No. 3 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series entry. Bommarito also holds the title sponsorship for the Bommarito 500 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at WWTR since 2017. In addition, Bommarito now is involved with the sponsorship of the Vasser Sullivan IMSA team which recently Has earned podium finishes in consecutive races. Our vision was to have a vehicle in our portfolio for every type of buyer. We now can drive home our mission: One Bommarito vehicle in every driveway. Once a vision, today a reality.

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. The newly formed team brought together two storied organizations in December 2021. Over the last decade, owner Maury Gallagher built a victorious team, capturing two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins and 235 top-five finishes across six series. Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, serves as Chairman of Petty GMS. Petty, known as “The King,” accumulated 200 wins and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series. For more information, visit www.pettygms.com.

