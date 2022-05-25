Turn5 Charity Auto Show | October 1, 2022

Muscle Car, Truck, Jeep, and SUV Enthusiasts Come Together for Make-A-Wish

PAOLI, Pa. (May 19th, 2022) – Parts authority Turn5, Inc., announces October 1st, 2022, as the date for its Charity Auto Show to be held at Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton, PA. The popular event brings the automotive community together to support Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley. The rain date has been set for October 2, 2022.

Turn5’s Charity Auto Show expects to draw over 8000 muscle-car, truck, and off-road enthusiasts. Highlights include Make-A-Wish’s opening ceremony parade, a muscle car burnout competition, dyno competition, RTI ramp and teeter totter for Jeep/Off-Road vehicles, raffles and a muscle car revving competition. In addition to thousands of vehicles, events will be held throughout the day with proceeds adding to the more than $400k Turn5 has raised to date.

Turn5 is proud to support Make-A-Wish as they grant heartfelt wishes to children coping with a life-threatening illness. The parts authority invites muscle car, truck, and off-road enthusiasts to contribute by registering for the show and signing up for one of the premium experiences via one of the event pages listed below. Club participation is also encouraged. Early bird general and VIP admission rates are available now until May 31st, 2022. Registrants will receive a swag bag and a $10 voucher for discounted gear. Turn5’s Charity Auto Show will open its gates at 9 am on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, with the show itself running from 10 am to 4:30 pm.

ExtremeTerrain: https://www.extremeterrain.com/autoshow2022.html

AmericanMuscle: https://www.americanmuscle.com/autoshow2022.html AmericanTrucks: https://www.americantrucks.com/autoshow2022.html

