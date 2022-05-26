The Best Cars for College Students Below $5,500

If you are just graduating high school, this means you’re on a high. Your high school years are over. It is time to embark on a new path in your life. It is time to forget that you haven’t much time for home tasks because of lots of problems.

Now you’re ready to enjoy college life at its best. You go through the college essentials again.

Books? Check. Home tasks? Check “do my math homework”. New wardrobe? Check. New gadgets? Check. Need a new car New car?

Students who are going to college need cars. Your personal car shows that you are independent and won’t depend on anyone else for rides.

But let’s get back to the truth. Your budget isn’t big enough for a car.

Your 2021 Tesla Model X dream car won’t be available for you to buy outright. You don’t have to worry though, you can get a decent used car with a budget of just $5,000.

Here are the top 8 most affordable used cars for college:

1. 2002-2006 Toyota Camry

Toyota cars are well-known for their excellent reliability record. Camry is the Toyota flagship car because of its exceptional reliability.

This midsize sedan has been built to last. Camrys are also known for their durability. In fact, 90 percent of Camrys built since 1995 still have a lot left on the roads until 2010.

This is a testimony to the Camry’s amazing durability. All Camry models from 2002-2006 are available for purchase starting at $5000

While the Camry might not be the most beautiful car you can buy, it is practical and efficient enough to get you through college.

2. 2001-2007 Ford Escape

The Escape, which was first introduced to the automobile scene in 2001, was a huge success with SUV lovers. Ford’s first-ever SUV was the Escape. The Escape attracted many Ford fans, which led to large numbers of sales.

It is now easier than ever to buy a used SUV that is decent and affordable.

The Escape offers plenty of space for all your cargo. Parts are easy to find, and often available at a very affordable rate from a Ford dealer.

If you’re lucky, you might even find a model from 2010 that is under $5000.

3. 2006-2010 Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is a popular American car.

Every year thousands of Civics are sold and put into the hands of happy owners. It’s not difficult to find a Civic used in the decent condition below $5500.

The Civic offers college students a lot of choices.

This low price range allows you to choose between a coupe, sedan or hybrid Civic. Civic’s excellent reliability and efficient performance are well-known, making it an ideal cruiser for students.

4. 2004-2010 Toyota Sienna

Toyota Sienna, a spacious and practical minivan, is an example of what you can get for less than $5000

The Sienna is the best deal if your plan is to take a lot with you or bring lots of stuff to school.

You can find a wide range of good options with all-wheel drives that are within your budget by sticking to the model year range.

The Sienna’s large dimensions and reliability will make a difference in your college experience.

5. 2005-2009 Subaru Outback

Subaru Outback is a well-known car for its off-road performance and excellent handling. The Subaru Outback is the vehicle for you if your goal is to go on off-road college trips and explore the wilderness.

For students who live in remote areas, such as Alaska, the standard AWD system can be a boon.

The Outback has a remarkable feature list and is spacious for cargo. All this and more can be yours starting at $3000

6. 2003 Acura TL

Acura TL is a competent sedan, competing in the mid-luxury segment. The Acura TL is a great value car, thanks to its powerful V6 and a large list of standard features.

Honda, the parent company of Honda, is known for making reliable cars.

The Acura TL will reflect these qualities. You will have to settle for an Acura TL from 2003 or later if you want to find one below $5000.

The Acura TL is still a great vehicle for college students, regardless of its age.

7. Ford Focus 2008-2011

If you’re looking for an affordable car that won’t last too long, the Ford Focus might be your best choice.

The Focus offers many options and variety at a very affordable price.

It’s also easy to fix if something goes wrong. It has good ride quality and fuel economy that make it a wonderful everyday college ride.

8. 2008-2015 FIAT500

The FIAT 500 is one of the newest car models you can buy on the market for below $5000.

New drivers will find it very easy to maneuver in the city with this compact car. Parking in tight spots has never been easier with a FIAT500.

The 500 also returns economical MPG figures of close to 28 in the City and 33 on the Highway. This can help you save on college costs.

While you may need to compromise on certain features, it’s possible to opt for a more modern set of wheels.

Conclusion

Our informative article makes it easy to find a reliable, used car that will work for your college.

These cars have a long history of reliability, so they aren’t often left on the sidelines.

Keep in mind, however, that realistic expectations must be set and that you shouldn’t overestimate your capabilities.

Inspect the car thoroughly for small details such scratches, wear, wear, and cleanliness. Before you move, make sure you purchase car insurance.

This will allow you to be more secure in your finances in the event that something happens.

A private dealer or used car dealership should not sell a car until you have verified the car’s past maintenance history and current inspections.

These tips will help you travel safely to your college every day.