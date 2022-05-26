Kris Wright – North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 Laps/201 Miles) | Charlotte Motor Speedway

Friday, May 27 | Concord, N.C. | 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kris Wright (Wexford, Pa.) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Wright on making his second start at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “I am pumped to race in my hometown over Memorial Day weekend. I always find myself enjoying this week in Charlotte.”

“F.N.B. Corporation is returning this weekend for this race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway – in one of their biggest markets. It is always rewarding to race in front of our partners and their friends and family. The No. 44 Niece Motorsports team has been hard at work to put on a good show this week.”

Wright at Charlotte Motor Speedway: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series appearance at the 1.5-mile quad-oval track, located on the outskirts of the Queen City of Charlotte. The Wexford, Pa., – native has one start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, with a 23rd-place finish on May 28, 2021.

On the Truck: Wright debuts a new refreshed F.N.B. Corporation paint scheme for Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Last Time Out (SpeedyCash.com 220 – Start: 16th / Finish: 35th): Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 America’s Auto Auction Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports, finished in the 35 th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 on Friday, May 20, at the Texas Motor Speedway, located in Fort Worth. Wright started in the 16th-place in the 36-truck field. At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 35 he was in the 32nd-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 70, Wright held the 31st-place. On Lap 106, in Turn 2, Wright’s tire was cut and he hit the Turn 3 wall while in the 29th-place. Wright was scored as high as the 16th-place at the Texas Motor Speedway.

About Niece Motorsports

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of approximately $42 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB’s wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FNB” and is included in Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks SubIndustry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

