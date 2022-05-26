Dean Thompson – North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 Laps/201 Miles) | Charlotte Motor Speedway

Friday, May 27 | Concord, N.C. | 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson (Anaheim, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Joe Lax

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @deanthompsonr

Thompson on making his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Debut at Charlotte: “Our No. 40 Worldwide Express team is ready to bounce back and put together a strong run following a tough couple weeks recently. We’ve put it in the rearview mirror and our team has put a lot of effort into getting ready to take on Charlotte Friday night. I am confident we will return to performing at the level that will bring our Chevrolet Silverado back to a good spot this week.”

Thompson at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Thompson makes his first-career start at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Friday night.

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers paint scheme on display for Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Last Time Out (SpeedyCash.com 220 – Start: 13th / Finish: 29th): Thompson kept the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet inside the top-20 in the early going Friday night, resulting in a 20th-place finish in Stage One. Early on in Stage Two, Thompson reported a tire going down on his Chevrolet Silverado and pitted under green before his left rear tire went down on the following lap, forcing him to pit for a second time.

Following a 36th-place finish in Stage Two, Thompson battled to get back on the lead lap during the final stage but ultimately settled for a 29th-place finish.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, please visit www.wwex.com, www.globaltranz.com and www.unishippers.com.

Follow Dean Thompson on Instagram and on the web: @deankthompson / deanthompsonr.com