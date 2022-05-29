Lawrence Back on Podium at Lime Rock with Outstanding Third Place Finish in TA2

Lakeville, CONNECTICUT – May 29, 2022 – Cameron Lawrence reminded everyone why he’s a threat on the Trans Am circuit with a steady drive from P11 on the grid to a podium third place finish. It was a thrilling race made all the more exciting by a sudden downpour partially through the race distance. Cameron was one of the most sure footed drivers on the track and guided the No. 6 Franklin Road Apparel Showtime Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro to the third step of the podium.

He was understandably delighted, especially as the 25 points he picked up for his second podium of the season put him provisionally with 115 in the Driver’s Championship; a gain of one place as he leapfrogs Mike Skeen who finished P14. He also gained valuable ground on Championship leader Rafa Matos as the battle for the title tightens up.

Cameron qualified for Round 6 of the 2022 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season in P11 with a time of 52.417 and then made relentless progress once the lights went green. He used all his experience to pick his way through the crowded field to claim third spot, only to see young rookie Evan Slater slide by as Cameron gave way to lapped traffic. There was another twist in the tale though as Tyler Kicera, who was running second, slipped back allowing Cameron to claim the prestigious third step on the podium.

“The weather made for an exciting race, strategy also came into play, and it played right into our hands! It was mandatory to start on wets, the track was damp and drying quickly,” said Franklin Road Apparel supremo Ken Thwaits after the race. “Rain, however, was coming and we decided to not give up track position and stay out on our wet tires. To make matters worse we lost a cylinder in the engine. Fortunately, Cameron did a great job today and we did our best to keep him informed and motivated! I believe this was a fantastic achievement for him and for the whole team in our first season together. I can’t wait for Mid Ohio now!”

In a change to previous schedules, highlights of the racing from the weekend can be seen at 12:00 AM ET (midnight) on Friday, June 3, where it’s billed as the 2022 Trans Am TA2 presented by Big Machine Spiked Coolers: Lime Rock CT. A repeat showing at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

