7 Tips for Getting in Shape for Car Racing

An outsider might wonder why a racing car driver needs to be strong, fit, and have very high stamina. After all, they spend the whole race sitting down. But if you look at the top drivers from any kind of race car driving, they are all incredibly fit, healthy, and strong. They are in great shape, and it certainly helps them to stay at the very top of their sport.

Being in good shape is essential for car drivers. It doesn’t just help them to be competitive, it also helps them to prevent injuries, strains, and any lapses in concentration. But how should you get in shape for car racing? Here are some fantastic tips to help you.

Get Fit Before the Season Starts

Whatever category you race in, the season itself is hectic. There are packed race weekends, and travel but there’s also testing, and you might have other responsibilities. If you go into the season without being at peak fitness, you’ll struggle to get there. Focus on really getting into shape pre-season, so you only need to worry about maintaining from then.

Find a Routine That Works for You

Sticking to a fitness routine is important if you want to make big improvements. But racing can be hectic at times, and you might not be able to hit the gym every day. So, try to find a routine that works for you. This could be every other day workouts, three days on, two days off, or even shorter workouts more often.

Fuel Your Body

Getting fit isn’t easy, especially if you are doing it while trying to build a racing career. To keep your energy levels high, you need to look at your diet, and how you are fueling your body. Try to eat a well-balanced diet with lots of energy-boosting meals and then choose the best keto snacks. You’ll also need to get used to drinking plenty of water so that you don’t dehydrate on race days.

Target Your Weaknesses

We’re all guilty of doing things that we enjoy and avoiding the things that we aren’t so keen on. But when it comes to exercise this shows in our bodies. If you love strength training, but don’t enjoy cardio, your body might be strong, but you could have issues with stamina, cardiovascular health, and even mental fatigue. If you know that you have weaknesses, or there are things that you avoid, make an effort to fit them into your training plans.

Build Neck Strength

When you are in the car, your body is held in place by the seatbelt and other safety features. Your neck isn’t. This means that it’s put under a lot of pressure as you drive at high speeds. Build neck strength with targeted strength training, so that it can cope.

Work on Your Balance

Balance is important for a driver, and one of the best ways to improve it will also help to protect your body. Work on core and back strength training to build these muscles. Simple ball games can also improve coordination and balance.

Try Endurance Exercises to Build Mental Strength

Even drivers with incredibly strong bodies that don’t tire easily can struggle with mental fatigue during a race. This can slow reaction times and lead to poor finishes, or even accidents. Endurance training, like going for long runs or swims, where it’s not about speed or strength, but about going further, can help to prepare your mind.

F1 is considered to be one of the most physically demanding sports in the world, and other forms of car driving won’t go easy on your body. If you are looking to get into car racing or become a better race car driver, getting in shape is absolutely crucial.