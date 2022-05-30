Buescher Goes for Scary Ride at Charlotte After Strong Showing

Buescher Earned Stage Three Points, Inside Top-10 at Time of Incident

CONCORD, N.C. (May 29, 2022) – Chris Buescher had his Fifth Third Bank Ford in position late in Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600, but went for a scary ride after being collected in a multi-car incident. He walked away safely and was credited with a 26th-place finish.

“We just got caught up in it with our Fifth Third Bank Mustang,” Buescher said. “Our team did a really nice job and made some huge gains throughout the weekend and I’m really proud of them. We had a good race car, drove all the way into the top 10 and just got back a little bit there and got around cars that really hadn’t been and got caught up in a wreck. It’s unfortunate.”

Buescher, who entered the marquee event with three-straight top-10 finishes in the annual race, worked his way through the field in NASCAR’s longest event of the season, advancing into the top five at one point prior to the incident. In total, 18 cautions were displayed for a combined 90 laps, as Buescher was caught up in the 16th of the night.

After gaining stage points with a P8 finish in stage three, Buescher was poised for a late run and began the fourth segment in sixth. Then, just after a restart with just 55 to go, an incident happened just in front of Buescher and he went spinning, ultimately flipping in the turf on the front stretch. Despite multiple flips and landing on his roof, Buescher climbed out under his own power.

St. Louis – World Wide Technology Raceway – is the site of next week’s Cup race, with action set for 3:30 p.m. ET next Sunday. Coverage can be seen on FS1, and heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.