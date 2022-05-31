No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang to Celebrate 100 Years of Ford Supporting Disabled American Veterans in St. Louis

Ford has donated 247 vehicles to DAV Transportation Network since 1996 to assist with transporting disabled veterans to medical appointments.

DAV has more than 1 million members across the U.S. to help veterans coordinate benefits and medical care. In a typical year, DAV provides more than 500,000 rides per year to appointments.

Dearborn, Mich. (May 31) – The No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang will celebrate the 100-year relationship between Ford and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) with a unique paint scheme at the NASCAR Cup Series race in St. Louis on June 5.

In 1922, Henry Ford provided 50 Model T Ford vehicles to help disabled World War I veterans attend DAV’s second national convention. DAV, which was established following World War I, helps more than a million veterans each year to access the healthcare and benefits they earned through military service.

“All of us at Ford are incredibly proud of our 100-year relationship with DAV,” said Joe Avila, Community Development Manager, Ford Motor Company Fund. “It is an honor to continue growing our relationship, which began by providing vehicles to veterans, and has expanded over the years to ensure that even more veterans have access to reliable transportation to reach their healthcare and medical appointments.”

DAV created its transportation network in 1987. Since 1996, Ford has donated 247 vehicles. DAV members and their families have purchased more than 30,000 Ford vehicles through the Ford X-Plan Partner Recognition Program. Ford Transits and Explorers are among those provided and some include mobility solutions to meet the needs of disabled veterans. Each Ford DAV vehicle has a uniform, exterior graphics package. For the St. Louis race, the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang will have a paint scheme emblematic of those graphics.

“We are thrilled to be highlighting 100 years of cooperation between DAV and Ford in this manner,” said DAV National Adjutant & CEO Marc Burgess. “We provide more than 500,000 rides for veterans each year and that wouldn’t be possible without Ford providing us with vehicles. Of course, we also need drivers for those cars and the volunteers at DAV are amazing. The DAV St. Louis chapter is outstanding, so it’s very meaningful to have this special paint scheme on display in their community.”

Ford’s involvement with the veteran community also extends to the job market. The company employs approximately 6,000 veterans. Since 2019, the Ford-Lincoln Veteran Careers Program has been part of New Ford Tech, which attracts and trains the next generation of Ford service technicians.

“The Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing Team is very pleased to celebrate Ford’s and DAV’s shared effort to support veterans,” said Gina Scappaticci, Marketing Manager for Ford Customer Service Division (FCSD). “One of our FCSD objectives is to attract new technicians. In just a few years our Veteran Careers Program-enrolled dealerships have hired hundreds of veterans through this 24-month GI Bill-approved apprenticeship. These veterans are highly skilled and experienced, which immediately benefits our service departments.”

May is Military Appreciation Month, which NASCAR and Wood Brothers Racing recognize each season. Among those honored for their service each spring is Leonard Wood, one of the patriarchs of Wood Brothers Racing, who applied his engineering acumen while serving in the Army as a mechanic.

“Our family has had the great fortune of being supported by Ford for more than 70 years, so we’re proud to commemorate this 100th year of Ford and DAV partnering to help veterans,” said Eddie Wood, co-owner of Wood Brothers Racing. “Caring for our service men and women, especially those who suffered injuries, is a duty we all share as Americans.”

The NASCAR Cup Series race in St. Louis on June 5 will be televised on FS1 and begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln Dealers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing Media Contact: Matt Trevor, mtrevor@campbellmarketing.com

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

About Ford’s Veterans Network Group

Ford Motor Company employs approximately 6,000 veterans. Our newest employee resource group, the Veteran’s Network Group, seeks to raise awareness within the company about our veterans, their issues and corporate contributions. The Veteran’s Network Group also strives to create sales opportunities within active military and veteran communities, as well as for their families and friends. In addition, the Veteran’s Network Group assists the Ford Volunteer Corps in supporting community events and local fundraisers to benefit needy veterans, also promoting opportunities to support overseas troops.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.