Cadillac Racing seeks to close Belle Isle era with victory

Cadillac DPi-V.R teams and drivers aiming for second street circuit win of 2022 season

DETROIT (June 1, 2022) – Cadillac Racing teams and drivers will aim to close out the Belle Isle era of motorsports with a victory June 4 in the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic – the sixth round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

A Cadillac DPi has won three of the four races at Belle Isle since the inception of the class in 2017. No race was held in 2020 because of the COVD-19 pandemic. Last year, Renger van der Zande teamed with Kevin Magnussen to drive the pole-winning No. 01 Cadillac DPi-V.R to lead 64 of 66 laps and go on to a refreshing splash in the James Scott Memorial Fountain.

Van der Zande returns to co-drive the No. 01 V-Performance Academy Cadillac DPi-V.R with first-year teammate Sebastien Bourdais, who is a two-time INDYCAR winner at Belle Isle. The duo won in April at Long Beach — the other 100-minute race on a street circuit — from the pole.

The 100-minute race on the 2.35-mile, 14-turn temporary street circuit presents numerous challenges to drivers — from hard braking zones with concrete barriers on both sides to speedy straights to tire degradation on the bumpy surface. Plus, execution is key during the sprint race.

“It’s high intensity and concentration,” said van der Zande, who also has IMSA Prototype Challenge wins in 2015 and ’16 at Belle Isle. “It’s an interesting track – and street tracks are interesting by themselves. Little mistakes are big mistakes. So, it’s a whole different philosophy on how you drive the car around. Driving wall to wall is the way to go fast, and the closer you get to the wall the more lap time comes out, so that’s the tricky part.

“That track has a lot of bumps and a lot of tarmac changes, which with the Cadillac it suits it very well. You need to be very creative and adaptive. Street tracks evolve quickly in terms of grips, so every lap of every session the whole field is going over it and it becomes quicker, which again you have to be creative to get that little bit of extra grip and take it.

“It is one of those intense street tracks where you don’t have any time to rest. There is a bit of backstraight, but it never stops. I am happy it is a short race there this weekend.”

Added Tristan Vautier, driver of the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R: “It is one of the most challenging tracks of the year. As a driver, I really enjoy racing there because you have to be very precise with your line as well as getting around traffic. The 100-minute format makes it tricky. There is zero opportunity to make up for mistakes on the track or in the pits. You really have to go for it, maybe take some chances. When you have a passing opportunity, you have to take it as it maybe your only one.”

The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R, which has finished third the past two races, has been runner-up the past two visits at Belle Isle. Reigning IMSA DPi champion Pipo Derani will share the seat with Olivier Pla, who will be making his debut in the Cadillac.

“I’ve been racing against them for many years, and I know how good they are on the track,” said Pla, who will also be a teammate of Derani at Le Mans this month. “What they’ve achieved by winning so many races and championships speaks for itself. It will be a big challenge to arrive mid-season but I’m ready to take on this challenge. The Cadillac DPi-V.R is a fantastic car and I can’t wait to race it. And of course, extremely happy and proud to join such a great driver and friend Pipo Derani.”

IMSA has increased the weight of the four Cadillac DPi entries by 15 kg to 960 kg – the heaviest they have been this season – under the Balance of Performance (BoP) table. The two Acura entries remain at 920 kg.

Two practice sessions June 3 precede early evening qualifications, with the race scheduled to take the green flag at 3:10 p.m. ET June 4. USA Network will telecast the race live at 3 p.m., while IMSA Radio will broadcast all sessions at IMSA.com along with XM 207 and SiriusXM Online 992.

A Corvette C8 Stingray will lead the field to the green flag.

See the Cadillac lineup

Spectators have the opportunity to view an array of Cadillac vehicles, including the exciting CT5-V Blackwing, CT4-V Blackwing and the 2023 Escalade-V, at the Cadillac display near the main entrance to the racetrack. Hours are 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The 2023 Escalade-V — the industry’s most powerful full-size SUV that goes on sale late this summer – expands the V-Series lineup. Now in its fourth generation, Cadillac’s V-Series represents ultimate performance, the epitome of Cadillac’s engineering capability, with unrivaled sophistication and comfort for everyday driving. In adding Escalade-V to the lineup, the V-Series family continues to expand, while consistently combining power, luxury, thoughtful technology and athletic refinement for the discerning enthusiast.

Cadillac DPi roster for Chevrolet Sports Car Classic

No. 01 V-Performance Academy Cadillac DPi-V.R (Cadillac Racing)

Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais

Van der Zande and Bourdais co-drove the No. 01 Cadillac DPi-V.R to the victory on the streets of Long Beach on April 9 after starting from the pole. … It was the 16th IMSA victory for van der Zande and eighth for Bourdais. … Bourdais set the qualifying lap record time in the event. He set the lap record time in earning the pole for the March 19 Twelve Hours of Sebring. … Bourdais earned the pole for the May 15 Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio. … van der Zande, in addition to claiming the 2021 overall victory at Detroit, co-drove to Prototype Challenge class wins in 2015 and ’16 at Belle Isle. … … Bourdais is a four-time INDYCAR champion and two-time winner at Belle Isle in INDYCAR competition. … Bourdais and van der Zande are on the entry list for the 24 Hours of Le Mans this month.

Car chief-Phil Binks

Lead engineer-John Hennek

Race strategist-Peter Baron

No. 02 Cadillac Accessories Cadillac DPi-V.R (Cadillac Racing)

Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn

First-year entry in expanded Cadillac Racing DPi program. … Bamber and Lynn co-drove to a runner-up finish on the streets of Long Beach on April 9 after starting second. … They, along with Neel Jani, co-drove to victory March 19 in the Twelve Hours of Sebring. … Bamber salutes his home country with a silver fern design on the sides of his helmet — a quasi-national emblem used for various official New Zealand symbols. … Lynn is on the entry list for the 24 Hours of Le Mans this month.

Car chief-Jamie Coates

Lead engineer-Danielle Shephard

Race strategist-Michael Harvey

No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R (Action Express Racing)

Pipo Derani, Olivier Pla

Pla will make his debut in the No. 31 Cadillac at Detroit. … Derani and Felipe Nasr were runners-up in 2021 and 2019 at Detroit. … Derani and Tristan Nunez co-drove to third place on the Laguna Seca road course after starting sixth. They followed with a third-place finish May 15 at Mid-Ohio. … Derani and Nunez, joined by Mike Conway, started second and finished third in the March 19 Twelve Hours of Sebring. … The three-driver team started seventh and finished fourth in the Rolex 24 At Daytona to open the season. … Derani and Felipe Nasr were the 2021 IMSA DPi Driver Champions and Whelen Engineering/Action Express Racing was the Team Champion. … Derani and Pla are teammates for the second consecutive year for the 24 Hours of Le Mans this month.

Car chief-Bill Keuler

Technical director/lead engineer-Iain Watt

Race strategist-Tim Keene

No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R (JDC-Miller MotorSports)

Tristan Vautier, Richard Westbrook

Vautier and Westbrook co-drove to third place on the streets of Long Beach on April 9 after starting fifth. Vautier and Westbrook, joined by Loic Duval, drove to second place in the March 19 Twelve Hours of Sebring and opened the ’22 season by starting second and finishing third at the Rolex 24 At Daytona. … Westbrook is a London-trained chef. … Vautier and Westbrook are on the entry list for the 24 Hours of Le Mans this month.

Car chief-Josh Kerrigan

Lead engineer-Rick Cameron

Race strategist-John Church

Cadillac Racing DPi-V.R Belle Isle results 2021-2017

2021: First (No. 01 Cadillac DPi-V.R) start first – Renger van der Zande, Kevin Magnussen

Second (No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R) start third -- Pipo Derani, Felipe Nasr Fifth (No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R) start fifth – Tristan Vautier, Loic Duval

2020: No race

2019: Second (No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R) start fourth – Pipo Derani, Felipe Nasr

Fourth (No. 84 JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi-V.R) start eighth – Stephen Simpson, Simon Trummer Fifth (No. 85 JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi-V.R) start 10th – Tristan Vautier, Misha Goikhberg Sixth (No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R) start fifth – Felipe Albuquerque, Joao Barbosa Eighth (No. 50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R) start ninth – Kyle Kaiser, Will Owen Ninth (No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R) start sixth – Renger van der Zande, Jordan Taylor

2018: First (No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R) start sixth – Felipe Nasr, Eric Curran

Fifth (No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R) start seventh – Renger van der Zande, Jordan Taylor Sixth (No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R) start fourth -- Felipe Albuquerque, Joao Barbosa

2017: First (No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R) start 12th – Ricky Taylor, Jordan Taylor

Second (No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R) start second – Dane Cameron, Eric Curran Fourth (No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R) start first – Christian Fittipladi, Joao Barbosa

