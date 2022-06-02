Hendrick Motorsports to enter three Xfinity Series races in 2022

HENDRICKCARS.COM TO SPONSOR NO. 17 ON ROAD COURSES

CONCORD, N.C. (June 2, 2022) – With primary sponsorship from HendrickCars.com, Hendrick Motorsports will enter three NASCAR Xfinity Series road-course races in 2022. The limited schedule will mark the first time in more than a decade that the 14-time NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning team has competed on the circuit.

Hendrick Motorsports will field its No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro on July 2 at Road America with Kyle Larson, July 30 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course with Alex Bowman, and Aug. 20 at Watkins Glen International with William Byron. The three drivers have a combined 17 wins at the Xfinity Series level.

“Our drivers are always looking for more opportunities to compete,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “We believe the additional road-course experience on Saturdays (in the Xfinity Series) will translate well to Sundays (in the Cup Series). It will be exciting to see the No. 17 return to the racetrack for Hendrick Motorsports, and we’ll do everything we can to take it back to victory lane.”

HendrickCars.com is Hendrick Automotive Group’s online destination for new and pre-owned vehicle shopping, locating centers for service and collision repair, exploring career opportunities, and learning about vehicle investment protection. It also sponsors Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team, NHRA champion Greg Anderson and other racing efforts at the grassroots level.

“It will be special to see the No. 17 back in action for Hendrick Motorsports,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “It’s a great chance for Kyle, Alex and William to gain more time on the road courses and to do even more with our HendrickCars.com sponsorship. I’m looking forward to running the Xfinity Series again.”

The three-race effort is headed by crew chief Kevin Meendering, who has three wins, 39 top-five finishes and 77 top-10s in the Xfinity Series. As a crew chief with JR Motorsports, he led driver Elliott Sadler to top-five results in the series standings from 2016-2018, including two second-place showings. Meendering and Sadler won the Xfinity Series regular season championship in 2017.

The No. 17 car number has a rich history with Hendrick Motorsports. NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip drove it to nine wins for the team from 1987 to 1990, including in the 1989 DAYTONA 500. The car number was also driven by Ricky Hendrick in various races, including in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2000 and 2001. The HendrickCars.com paint scheme will be based on the No. 17 truck driven by Hendrick during his 2001 rookie season.

Hendrick Motorsports most recently entered a race in the Xfinity Series on Feb. 14, 2009, at Daytona International Speedway, where driver Tony Stewart went to victory lane in a HendrickCars.com-sponsored Chevrolet. The organization has 26 wins and one driver’s championship (2003) in the series.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (285) and laps led (more than 76,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 38 different seasons, including an active streak of 37 in a row (1986-2022). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT HENDRICK AUTOMOTIVE GROUP:

Representing 131 franchises and 25 manufacturer nameplates from the Carolinas to California, Hendrick Automotive Group is the largest privately held automotive retail organization in the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company employs more than 10,000 people in its 94 dealership locations, 21 collision centers and four accessories distributor installers in 13 states. For more information, please visit HendrickCars.com.