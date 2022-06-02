Gray Gaulding Returns with JT Marine at Portland Road Course

Fort Worth, TX. (June 2, 2022) – Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding are excited to announce the return of sponsor JT Marine headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. Gray will be partnering with JD Motorsports for the June 4th “Pacific Office Automation 147” event at Portland International Raceway competing in the #6 JT Marine Chevrolet Camaro.

Gaulding, who will be competing in only his second race of 2022 is returning to the Xfinity Series after a 21st place finish at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23rd. Since 2014, Gaulding has a combined 141 starts across NASCAR’s top three series.

“I cannot wait to climb back in the car at Portland especially with our longtime partner JT Marine on board. Timo and his team connected with us back in 2019 to sponsor races at Las Vegas, Kansas, and Phoenix. When the 2022 schedule was announced and included PIR, we knew that a reunion had to happen” says Gaulding. “I am super pumped to be running the newest road course on the Xfinity schedule along with the highly competitive team owned by Johnny Davis to see what we can make happen!”

Timo Toristoja, president of JT Marine, states, “With more than 80 years of combined shipbuilding, marine shipyard services, and repair experience JT Marine Inc. offers the ideal, complete service location for major retrofits, new construction, and vessel repair. Located on the Columbia River in Vancouver, WA, and Rainier, OR., JT Marine offers ample shipyard options from our (3) dry docks ranging from 600 T-1800 T to our covered fabrication bays and marine ways, and multiple assembly locations. Thus, ensuring that we are equipped to handle whatever job you need, big or small. We are honored to serve our customers all over the Northwest and participate with Gray this weekend. NASCAR has always upheld the values that we have built our company on, and we are thrilled to see Gray carrying on that tradition. We are thankful that we have been able to be a part of Gray’s team.”

Associate sponsor Kuykendall Hearing Aid Centers will also be along for the ride. Make sure to catch all the race action on FS1 starting at 4:30 PM Eastern Time Saturday, June 4th.

About JT Marine

JT Marine Inc is a full-service shipyard with (2) locations in the Portland/Vancouver/Longview region. Family owned and operated since 2007, JT Marine Inc. has been providing quality new construction, steel fabrication, vessel retrofits and ship repair services to the marine community. We offer a wide range of shipyard options and marine services for your vessel repair, construction, and design needs. For more information, visit JTMarineInc.com

About Kuykendall Hearing Aid Centers

We are a full-service hearing health care clinic. We provide comprehensive hearing evaluations, full-service hearing aid services, custom ear plugs for noise and water protection, cerumen (ear wax) removal and more. We understand the impact that losing your hearing can have on your enjoyment of daily activities as well as relationships. We treat each patient uniquely by offering personalized hearing care that includes diagnostic evaluations, education, and rehabilitation tools to ensure the right hearing solutions are provided. For more information visit http:\www.kuykendallhearing.com.

About SMG

Standout Management Group is a sports and entertainment talent management and activation agency headquartered at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. SMG is considered as an “outside the box” agency that works with brand partners and celebrities to help brands “stand out” from the rest by leveraging motorsports, music, and other professional sports platforms. Additionally, SMG uses advanced technology solutions and data capture methods to maximize activation results. For more information, visit http://www.standoutmg.com/.