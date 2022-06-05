Toyota Racing – NCS Gateway Post-Race Report – 06.05.22

BUSCH BROTHERS SCORE PODIUM FINISHES IN CUP SERIES DEBUT AT GATEWAY

Kyle Busch scores his series leading 11th top-10 finish

MADISON, Ill. (June 5, 2022) – Kyle Busch (second) and Kurt Busch (third) led Toyota with top-three finishes in the debut event at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Sunday evening.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Race 15 of 36 – 300 miles, 240 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Joey Logano*

2nd, KYLE BUSCH

3rd, KURT BUSCH

4th, Ryan Blaney*

5th, Aric Almirola*

6th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

9th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

26th, BUBBA WALLACE

34th, DENNY HAMLIN

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 Snickers Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

Can you walk me through the pass in the end?

“My car was better on the outside, but it took a few laps for it to get rolling up there. Cold tires, firing off on that restart – didn’t have the help behind me. I was going to put my hand out the window and signal to Kurt (Busch) to push me along and Joey (Logano) was half a car back out my window trying to see it, so the hand signal was going to be irrelevant, so I didn’t do it, which kind of made Kurt too far back. Got into turn one by myself and was too far back. When you are the guy on the inside, you just flush the guy on the outside and it’s over. I got a crossover though but threw it into (turn) three too far. It chattered all four tires. Just didn’t have any grip to get off the corner well enough to be on his outside, so I don’t know. Way better than Phoenix overall. We were more in the running than there for sure. The guys on this JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing), Toyota, Snickers, M&M’s, Interstate Batteries, Rowdy Energy, Breathe Right team did a good job to improve and it’s something to work off of.”

KURT BUSCH, No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

What more did you need on that final restart?

“I thought there was going to be a hand signal on when it was going to be go time and I was going to push the hell out of the 18 (Kyle Busch). We did the whole brother miscommunication. We should have won that. There should have been a Toyota in victory lane, a Busch in victory lane. (Joey) Logano, he didn’t do anything smart – we just messed up on getting the launch. Then I wanted Kyle all on my own running 1-2, but what an awesome day for our Monster Toyota. We won a stage. I gambled on that, and then the team had my back.”

#

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company’s 2021 North American sales were electrified.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.