RCR NCS Post Race Report: Gateway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Earn 15th-Place Finish at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Finish: 15th

Start: 29th

Points: 16th

“This No. 3 Get Bioethanol team never gave up today at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. We started the race much further back in the field than we had hoped after qualifying didn’t go as well as expected, and that made the day challenging with how aero-dependent this track is. We just struggled in dirty air all day. We made a big adjustment to tighten the handling of our Chevy late in the race, and it really helped. In hindsight, if we would have made our car tighter earlier, we could have had a different day. It was great to be able to bring NASCAR to St. Louis, and especially to do so while celebrating 20 Million NASCAR Miles on Sunoco Green e15 with everyone at Growth Energy.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Team Look Strong at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway En Route to 16th-Place Finish

Finish: 16th

Start: 4th

Points: 12th

“The speed is there in our 3CHI Chevrolet and we were able to showcase it today, especially early in the race when we ran up front and were able to contend for the lead at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. It was a crazy day for this RCR team. We overcame a spin on the track, and also made a mistake on pit road that caused NASCAR to issue us a penalty. We fought back from one lap down to finish 16th, which is saying a lot since we were as far back as 30th during portions of the race. We contend with the guys that win these races every week, and it’s just a matter of putting the whole thing together over an entire race. Once we start doing that, we’ll get it done.” -Tyler Reddick