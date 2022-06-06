Petty GMS Race Recap: World Wide Technology Raceway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Chevrolet Military Appreciation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 26th

FINISH: 27th

POINTS: 26th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Not the result our No. 42 team was looking for today. Our Chevrolet Military Appreciation Camaro ZL1 was tight for the majority of the race and while we kept working on it, we never got the car to a point that it was on the loose side. We have struggled with fire off speed, which really hurts our restarts. Just seems to take six laps or so for our tires to come in and it’s hard to make up the track position. We will go back and regroup before Sonoma.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 21st

FINISH: 7th

POINTS: 15th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Our day was up all day. We lost some spots there at the end with just the restarts and getting tighter. We kind of struggled with that during the day. It was a good day for us. We needed a top-10 run and we got that today with the No. 43 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevy. I’m happy with that. Obviously, we want to be a bit better. I think we have some things we can work on to get up there and be a little bit faster than some of those guys. We’ll keep going, but it was a solid day for us.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. The newly formed team brought together two storied organizations in December 2021. Over the last decade, owner Maury Gallagher built a victorious team, capturing two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins and 235 top-five finishes across six series. Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, serves as Chairman of Petty GMS. Petty, known as “The King,” accumulated 200 wins and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series. For more information, visit www.pettygms.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow Petty GMS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.