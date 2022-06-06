Post-Race Report | Portland International Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway

AJ Allmendinger Wins Inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Portland

Pacific Office Automation 147

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

Start: 10th (To the Rear)

Stage 1 Finish: 21st

Stage 2 Finish: 8th

Finish: 1st

“The men and women of Kaulig Racing deserve that. I was off the racetrack multiple times, made all kinds of mistakes and was all over the place. I’m so proud of everybody on this Nutrien Ag Solutions team. I put so much pressure on myself at these races, because I know what everybody expects, and I know what I expect out on myself. It might be one of the craziest wins I’ve ever had with the most mistakes ever to win. I won here 16 years ago this month for my first Champ Car race, so It’s surreal that I still get to do this, thanks to Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice. I’m thankful to all of our other partners for allowing us to do this. What a cool race.” – AJ Allmendinger



Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

Start: 3rd

Stage 1 Finish: 4th

Stage 2 Finish: 26th

Finish: 6th

“It wasn’t the result we strive for, but with as many mistakes as I made during the weekend and the amount of attrition that went on during the race, I’m proud of how our group battled back to end up where we did. Overall it was a solid points day, and we will take the two off weekends coming up to regroup.” – Daniel Hemric



Landon Cassill, No. 10 StormX Chevrolet

Start: 13th

Stage 1 Finish: 8th

Stage 2 Finish: 4th

Finish: 15th

“Portland was a wild race for everyone. Overall, it was a well-executed race until the final ten laps. I’m really proud of my whole team and our effort all day to get me into the top five for some stage points. We just had some tough misfortune on the late restarts that set us back. To come out with a top 15 and stage points is not as bad as it could have been.” – Landon Cassill

Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1

Start: 35th

Stage 1 Finish: 28th

Stage 2 Finish: 21st

Finish: 10th

“I’m really happy with today. I didn’t know what to expect with no practice or qualifying and the car having to be fixed. The team made the car better all day. Ultimately, we needed a little bit of track position, but we were really good at the end there. I’m proud of the effort from start to finish to get a top 10 to cap off a great weekend.” – AJ Allmendinger

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 28th

Stage 1 Finish: 31st

Stage 2 Finish: 28th

Finish: 14th

“We weren’t the best all day, but we had a good strategy at the end to recover for a good points day. I’m proud of everyone for the hard work to put us back into the top 15” – Justin Haley



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.