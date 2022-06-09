JACKSON SET FOR ANOTHER STRONG OUTING AT CHAUDIÈRE

(June 8, 2022) Larry Jackson and the #84 O’Neil Electric Supply racing team get back in action this weekend as round three of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series stops at the Autodrome Chaudière near Vallee Jonction, Quebec. Jackson is coming off a strong finish in the last event and looks to keep the positive energy going in Quebec.

This will be the fifth race at the Autodrome Chaudière for Jackson. It’s the first time the Series will race on the quarter mile track since 2019. The Oakville, Ontario driver has finished top-ten in three of the four previous outings and expects to a strong contender again this weekend.

Jackson brought the #84 O’Neil Electric Supply car home with a tenth-place finish in very difficult conditions at the last race. He also ran strong in the season opener at Sunset Speedway prior to a mechanical issue. The high banked oval makes for great side by side racing with plenty of opportunity for Jackson to head for the front.

Weekend Race Event Preview

Saturday June 11th Green Flag 5:30PM Eastern

QwickWick 250 presented by St. Hubert

Race three of 13 in 2022

This is the seventh NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at the Autodrome Chaudière

The Track:

.25-mile, banked, paved oval

Best finish:

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The race will also be broadcast on TSN Saturday June 18th at 3PM ET and RDS2, date & time TBD.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

Quote:

“It’s a challenging track but fun to drive. You can race alongside someone lap after lap and it makes for a great show for the fans, they love their racing in Quebec. Our O’Neil Electric Supply car was really good on the first oval of the year, and I know we’ll be strong again this week”. -Larry Jackson, Driver #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge

Race fans can get the latest information about Larry Jackson and the #84 O’Neil Electric team on these social channels

Twitter: @larryjacksonvrm

Instagram: @larryjackson84

About O’Neil Electric Supply

Serving the electrical and construction industry since 1965, O’Neil Electric Supply is a proud Canadian owned, independent wholesale supplier of premium electrical products in the GTA and across Ontario. O’Neil Electric is also open to the public and supplies all premium brands from major manufacturers, in a complete range of electrical products in lighting, controls, power distribution equipment, conduit, wire, boxes, devices, heating & ventilation, tools and safety equipment and is well known as one of the largest stocking distributors in the GTA.

Learn more about O’Neil Electric Supply http://www.oneilelectric.com/about-us-2-about-us