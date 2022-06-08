KENNINGTON AND CASTROL EDGE TEAM SET FOR RETURN TO CHAUDIERE

June 8, 2022. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team return to battle this Saturday for round three of the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series on the challenging high-banked oval at the Autodrome Chaudière in Vallee-Jonction, Quebec. It’s a track that suits the style of the St. Thomas, Ontario driver and one where he’s enjoyed good success in previous races.

This will be the first trip for the series to the Quebec oval since 2019. Typical of Kennington’s career performance, in six previous events at the Autodrome Chaudière Kennington has placed the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge in top-ten at five of those races. He also captured a podium finish in 2015.

The race will feature 250-laps of action and the high degree of banking allows for plenty of side-by-side combat. With room to maneuver expect to see Kennington wheel the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge up front.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weekend Race Event Preview

Saturday June 11th Green Flag 5:30PM Eastern

QwickWick 250 presented by St. Hubert

Race three of 13 in 2022

This is the NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at the Autodrome Chaudière

The Track: .25-mile, banked, paved oval

Best finish: Third in 2015

Career Victories: 23

Most Recent Win: Delaware Speedway 2022

DJ Quote: “It will be nice to get back and race in front of some passionate race fans at Chaudière. We’ve run well there before, no doubt the track has changed a bit, but we’ll be able to adjust our set up during practice. With a large field of cars being patient and being in position at the end will be key”.

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The race will also be broadcast on TSN and RDS2. Check guide for date and time.

