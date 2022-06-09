Kris Wright – DoorDash 250 Race Advance

Race Advance – DoorDash 250 (75 Laps/149.25 Miles) | Sonoma Raceway

Saturday, June 11 | Sonoma, Calif. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kris Wright (Wexford, Pa.) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @KrisOnNASCAR

Wright on making his debut at Sonoma Raceway: “I am excited to get back to a road course this weekend – especially to a track that I have never been to before. This will add to my growing NASCAR resume, I am learning a lot in this season. The 44 Niece Motorsports team is clicking more and more, I think we will have fun together driving this California track.”

Wright at Sonoma Raceway: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series appearance at the 1.99-mile, 10-turn road course.

On the Truck: Wright will pilot the refreshed F.N.B. Corporation paint scheme for Saturday’s DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway.

Last Time Out (Toyota 200 – Start: 17th / Finish: 33rd): Wright was collected in an incident in turn three on lap 93, forcing him to spin and make contact with the outside wall. The No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation team worked to make repairs to the rear of its Chevrolet Silverado, but were forced to take it behind the wall, resulting in a 33rd-place finish.

About Niece Motorsports

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of approximately $42 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB’s wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FNB” and is included in Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks SubIndustry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

