Lawless Alan – DoorDash 250 Race Advance

Race Advance – DoorDash 250 (75 Laps/149.25 Miles) | Sonoma Raceway

Saturday, June 11 | Sonoma, Calif. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Darren Fraley

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @lawlessalan25

Alan on returning to road course racing at Sonoma Raceway: “I’m excited to go to Sonoma with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this weekend. I ran there a few weeks ago in the TransAm TA2 event to get a better idea of what the layout is like. Although it wasn’t the exact course that we’ll be running this weekend in the Truck Series, it was a good experience to get a feel for the track and I’m looking forward to having a strong run after the speed we showed at Gateway.”

Alan at Sonoma Raceway: Alan makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Sonoma Raceway Saturday. Alan has made two TransAm TA2 appearances at Sonoma – most recently on April 28 – May 1 in the TA2 Round 5 event in which he ran to an 11th-place finish. He also made one K&N Pro Series West start at Sonoma in 2019, finishing 24th after starting 13th.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.

Last Time Out (Toyota 200 – Start: 24th / Finish: 18th): Despite suffering nose damage on the initial start of Saturday’s Toyota 200, Alan battled through a tight-handling condition through most of the race as the No. 45 team worked to remedy the issue. Alan was scored as high as 11th on the day and showed speed late to position himself for a top-15 finish, but the rookie was collected in the last lap incident in turn two and scored 18th at the time of caution.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time. AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com

Follow Lawless Alan on Instagram and on the web: @lawless_alan / www.lawlessalanracing.com