Richard Childress Racing, Dow and Team Rubicon Honor U.S. Military Veterans with Patriotic Paint Scheme Over July 4th Holiday Weekend

Celebrating Dow’s 125th Anniversary with driver Austin Dillon at Road America

WELCOME, N.C (June 8, 2022) – Nearly 1,900 U.S. Military Veterans will “ride” with Austin Dillon over the July 4th Holiday when he competes in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America in a patriotic No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet featuring the names of U.S. Military Veterans and active-duty military members.

The 2022 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet highlights Dow’s Military Degree Equivalency (MDE) program, and the work of Team Rubicon. In addition to honoring U.S. Military veterans, RCR will recognize long-time partner Dow with a special logo on the hood of the No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet in celebration of the Company’s 125th Anniversary.

“I’m proud to have played a small role in Dow’s history and heritage so it means a lot to be able to help celebrate their 125th Anniversary and honor employee veterans at the same time,” said Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet. “Dow has been with me through some of the greatest moments of my Cup Series career, and their team of scientists help make our Chevys faster, lighter and more precise. It’s special to be able to reflect on the powerful effect the Dow Salutes Veterans program has had over the years, and to honor our true heroes – veterans and active-duty military – for their service and dedication.”

2022 marks the eighth consecutive year that Dow has partnered with RCR to honor U.S. Military veterans. The program began with just over 350 veterans in 2015 to nearly 1,900 this year.

“The Dow Salutes Veteran’s program with Richard Childress Racing is a very tangible and meaningful way to recognize the many contributions of Dow and RCR veterans to our country and to our companies,“ said Jane Palmieri, president, Dow Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure and Executive Sponsor of Dow VetNet. “The special, patriotic-themed No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is the perfect way to commemorate our veterans and the milestones we’re celebrating this year.”

This year’s No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet features Dow’s commitment to the service and skills that veterans bring to the workforce with a special nod to Dow’s Veterans Resource Group (VETNET) and Military Degree Equivalency (MDE) program. The program provides an opportunity for individuals with extensive military background to utilize their broad scope of training and education, leadership experience, and proven ability to perform in high-pressure situations to better transition into a successful career at Dow.

The car’s paint scheme also highlights Dow’s relationship with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization that has been instrumental within Dow.

“Team Rubicon and our veteran volunteers are thrilled to ride with Richard Childress Racing and Austin Dillon this July 4th,” said Art delaCruz, CEO of Team Rubicon. “We’re proud to partner with Dow to be a part of their continued investment in the men and women who have served this country.”

Watch Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet in the Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey Made in America at Road America live on USA Network on Sunday, July 3 at 3 p.m. ET.