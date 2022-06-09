Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Sonoma Raceway

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday June 12 at 4 p.m. ET on FS1

In 2022, Kaulig Racing has earned one top five and three top-10 finishes in the NCS

The team has led 22 laps so far this year (Haley, 20; Allmendinger, 2)



AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made six starts in 2022 and earned his first top-10 finish of the season last week at World Wide Technology Raceway

Allmendinger has made 10 starts at Sonoma Raceway and has recorded one pole award and two top-10 finishes

He has led 65 laps at Sonoma

“Sonoma is a home track for me, so it’s an important weekend. Although I have never had the best luck at Sonoma, it’s one of my favorite tracks on the schedule. With the momentum we have from our win in Portland and a great finish at Gateway, everyone at Kaulig Racing has some confidence going into the weekend. I think we can unload well and set the tone for qualifying. If we can do what we did at Circuit of the Americas earlier this year, there’s no doubt in my mind we can go out and win this race.” – AJ Allmendinger on Sonoma



Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has an average finish of 18.8 in 2022 across 15 starts

Haley has earned one top five, one top 10, seven top-15 finishes and has led 20 laps in 2022

Haley has made one start at Sonoma Raceway in the NCS

“I’m excited to get back to road-course racing. We were fast at Circuit of the Americas earlier this year and had a decent top-15 day. I’m looking forward to being competitive and running up front at Sonoma in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet.” – Justin Haley on Sonoma



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.