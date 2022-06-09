T3M Reaches Halfway Point with Road America Race This Weekend

Elkhart Lake, Wis. (June 9, 2022) – Turn 3 Motorsport is set to race at fan favorite circuit Road America for Rounds 9 and 10 of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires as the series reaches the halfway point in the 2022 season. The team has performed well at the 4.014-mile, 14-turn road course in years past, earning some of their strongest results last year in both the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship and Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and taking the Indy Pro 2000 win in 2020 with current Indy Lights driver Danial Frost.

Having scored a pole and/or podium result at every event thus far, the team is eager to continue its victorious streak as the season continues this weekend at Road America.

3 Josh Green // Indy Pro Championship

SessionGuardian / Zimperium / Lionfish Tech Advisors / Mark Green / JHG Investments

“The team and I have continued to grow every weekend this season, and I’m excited to show our strengths at Road America,” said Green. “Turn 3 has had a very strong car there ever since their first season, and I know we will capitalize on that throughout our weekend. Looking forward to seeing everyone there!”

2 Jonathan Browne // Indy Pro 2000 Championship

Human Centred Movement / CRPS Awareness

“I’m looking forward to getting back to a road course this weekend,” said Browne. “It will be my first time racing at Road America, so I’ll be looking to learn quickly to set myself up for a strong weekend.”

32 Christian Weir // USF2000 Championship

ProFlo / Ferguson / eComfort.com

“We’re getting to the point in the season now where we are going to some of the tracks that I’ve been to already, and I’m looking forward to building off the momentum we’ve made,” said Weir. “I believe we can challenge around Road America and that this can be my breakthrough event.”

33 Spike Kohlbecker // USF2000 Championship

Ignite Autosport / Margay Racing / TierPoint / PSL / RSolution / TrueTitle / Ruckus Racing / Messmer Cares / Alvear / Cfx

“Road America is another amazing track on our calendar,” said Kohlbecker. “It’s fast, flowing, and creates some good racing. Last year I podiumed at this track, and this year I’m looking to do the same. Make sure to tune in to Road To Indy TV to watch all the sessions live!”

“I’m very excited to be racing at Road America,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “It’s the closest race we have to our home base in Chicago, and it’s a track I have a lot of great memories at both as a driver and as a team owner. I won my first race here as a driver and then as a team owner. We have developed a strong package here over the years, and I’m really looking forward to having a successful weekend. Hopefully the drivers can step up and make some magic happen this weekend for our team.”

Pre-event testing begins today follow by practice and qualifying sessions on Friday and races on Saturday and Sunday. A full weekend schedule is detailed below.

Live streaming for the event can be viewed worldwide on the Road to Indy TV app or on www.indypro2000.com / www.usf2000.com.

To stay up to date on Turn 3 Motorsport, follow the team on social media using the handle @turn3motorsport.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

8:55-9:55am – USF2000 Test 1

10:05-11:05am – Indy Pro 2000 Test 1

1:00-2:00pm – USF2000 Test 2

2:10-3:10pm – Indy Pro 2000 Test 2

FRIDAY, MAY 27

8:00-8:30am – USF2000 Practice

8:45-9:15am – Indy Pro 2000 Practice

10:30-11:00am – USF2000 Qualifying 1

11:15-11:45am – Indy Pro 2000 Qualifying 1

1:30-2:00pm – USF2000 Qualifying 2

SATURDAY, MAY 27

8:00-8:30am – Indy Pro 2000 Qualifying 2

11:00-11:45am – USF2000 Race 1 (12 laps / 45 min)

2:15-3:05pm – Indy Pro 2000 Race 1 (15 laps / 50 min)

3:20-4:05pm – USF2000 Race 2 (12 laps / 45 min)

SUNDAY, MAY 27

8:30-9:20am | Indy Pro 2000 Race 2 (15 laps / 50 min)

All times Central Standard Time.

About Turn 3 Motorsport: Turn 3 Motorsport is a full-service operation specializing in racecar preparation, engineering, and driver development. Founded and managed by racecar driver and coach Peter Dempsey, T3M is focused on professional service, team member growth, and high-level performance across multiple racing series.

In 2019, the team secured the Blue Marble Cocktails Radical Cup North America championship titles in the 1340cc, 1500cc, and overall classes. Later that year, Peter and Turn 3 Motorsport achieved a record-breaking win at the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race, piloting the #10 Eastern Racing / Turn 3 Motorsport Radical SR3 RSX 1340 to a dominating win, leading 638 out of 672 laps, and becoming the first car under two liters to achieve the overall win.

In the team’s rookie season, Turn 3 Motorsport attracted attention out of the gate by winning the season opener of the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires in a sweeping performance with Singaporean driver Danial Frost. Frost and the team went on to achieve a pole position, six podium finishes, and third overall in the championship in 2020.

In 2021, T3M expanded its presence in the Road to Indy by introducing a two-car program into the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship alongside its Indy Pro 2000 Championship campaign. In its debut USF2000 season, the team found victory at the season finale with American driver Josh Green as well as earning an additional podium and fifth overall in the championship. The team earned further accolades in the Indy Pro 2000 series with a race win at the season finale by Irish driver James Roe as well as a pole position at World Wide Technology Raceway and seventh overall in the championship.