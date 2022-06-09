NASCAR Diversity Internship Program Welcomes 2022 Class

The NASCAR industry welcomed a program-record 36 interns leading up to the 2022 Coca-Cola 600

Daytona Beach, Fla. (June 9, 2022) – The NASCAR Diversity Internship Program (NDIP) kicked off its 21st year hosting undergraduate and graduate students across the sport. This year’s NDIP class includes interns from nine Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), multiple student-athletes and two returning NDIP alumni.

The NASCAR Diversity Internship Program is a 10-week program that offers hands-on experience across various roles in the motorsports industry. College students of color selected to participate network with industry executives and learn from experts in one of the largest professional sports industries.

“We’re excited to welcome a new class of interns and students from diverse backgrounds who will be exposed to an incredible industry of professionals eager to showcase what our sport is all about,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion, and the first NDIP alum to be elevated to an officer role at NASCAR. “NASCAR continues to evolve and the NDIP is one of several programs introducing younger and more diverse audiences to our sport. It’s an important effort and we couldn’t be more thrilled about our ‘22 class.”

NDIP was launched in 2000 and since then more than 500 college students have participated in the industry’s longest-running diversity initiative. The program has grown to include several industry partners, providing career opportunities to various NDIP participants: 23XI Racing, General Motors, Hendrick Motorsports, RFK Racing, Rev Racing, RCR, Sonoma Raceway, World Wide Technology Raceway.

In addition to Thompson, the sanctioning body employs several former interns including Jusan Hamilton, Sr. Director, Racing Operations & Event Management; Kathryn Lee, Sr. Director, Marketing Activation; Marvin Aylor, Director, Partnership Marketing; Cole McGinnis, Sr. Manager, Licensing and Consumer Products; Greg Carty, Manager, Licensing and Consumer Products; Jason Simmons, Sr. Manager, International Operations & Strategy; Jordan Leatherman, Sr. Manager, Diversity & Inclusion; Erica Wilkerson, Sr. Manager, Youth & Multicultural Marketing; Jazz Warren, Coordinator, Track Communications; Josh Pena, Coordinator, Event Experience; and Victoria Garcia, Associate Producer.

NDIP is open to college students representing the following races/ethnic minority classifications: Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, Latino or Hispanic, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander.

The 2022 NASCAR Diversity Internship Class includes:

Intern Name Department Name School Alexander Cadavid Rev Racing North Carolina State University Amani Ghonim NASCAR Aerodynamics University of Southern California Ariann Taylor NASCAR Digital Media Interactive Georgia State University Austin Dickey IMSA Marketing University of Maryland, Baltimore County Brian Bak NASCAR Data Strategy Chapman University Camila Sanchez NASCAR International University of Notre Dame Chardon Mucker NASCAR Sales Academy Prairie View A&M University Chidera Udeh NASCAR Diversity & Inclusion University of Oklahoma Chien-Hung Tsai NASCAR Strategy & Innovation Texas A&M University Daniel Céspedes NASCAR Sports Betting Dartmouth College Deja Dorsey NASCAR Content Team University of Southern California Dillon Marshall NASCAR Sales Academy Delaware State University Freddie Allen Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing High Point University Giancarlo Fuentes NASCAR Southeast Region, Track Marketing University of Florida Isha Shafqat NASCAR Competition Technology University of North Carolina at Charlotte Jack Chen The NASCAR Foundation Stevens Institute of Technology Janakinandan Pemmasani NASCAR Finance University of Cincinnati Jiani Bryant NASCAR Productions North Carolina A&T University Jimmil Hawkins Motor Racing Network Columbus State University Joshua Sky NASCAR National Sales Syracuse University Kimberly Betty General Motors Kettering University Mariette Gervitz NASCAR Driver & Team Marketing George Washington University Marissa Jones World Wide Technology Raceway Maryville University Maurice Grier NASCAR Legal Howard University Najah Liggans 23XI Racing Spelman College Nicholas Torres NASCAR Brand Marketing University of Notre Dame Phillip Hall Sonoma Raceway St. John’s University Precious Johnson NASCAR Human Resources Florida A&M University Precious Sullivan NASCAR Gaming & eSports Virginia State University Ruben Mohme NASCAR Sourcing & Procurement University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley Ryan Hernandez NASCAR Communications University of Houston Sarah Hall Hendrick Motorsports Fisk University Shemya Stanback Richard Childress Racing Catawba College Susan Wong NASCAR Social Media Arizona State University Sydney Stuart NASCAR Multicultural & Youth Marketing Howard University Trey Gomez NASCAR Communications Texas State University

