Carson Hocevar – Clean Harbors 150 Race Advance

Race Advance – Clean Harbors 150 (150 Laps/75 Miles) | Knoxville Raceway

Saturday, June 18 | Knoxville, Iowa | 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Mich.) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Hocevar on returning to Knoxville Raceway: “It seems like every time our No. 42 team goes to a dirt track we have success or moments of success. We won our heat race last year at Knoxville and led a lot of laps and at Bristol Dirt back in April we led the second-most laps in a second-place effort. We’re excited to bring the same Chevrolet Silverado that we ran at Bristol Dirt to Knoxville and hopefully it performs one spot better this weekend.”

Hocevar at Knoxville Raceway: Hocevar makes his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Sonoma Raceway Saturday. He ran to a 16th-place finish after starting fifth in the 2021 event and led 17 laps on the night.

In his last start on dirt at Bristol in April, Hocevar led 55 laps en route to a second-place finish.

On the Truck: Hocevar will debut his No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Knoxville Raceway.

Last Time Out (DoorDash 250 – Start: 1st / Finish: 6th): “We had such a fast No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado this weekend in Sonoma. It’s unfortunate I wasn’t able to go the distance this afternoon, but it’s all part of the process of doing what’s best to get me getting back to full strength in the recovery process while our No. 42 team races for a championship down the stretch. I’m extremely grateful for Niece Motorsports, Daniel Suárez, Worldwide Express, and Trackhouse Racing’s efforts this weekend to produce a top-10 finish for this team.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.

