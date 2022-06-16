Dean Thompson – Clean Harbors 150 Race Advance

Race Advance – Clean Harbors 150 (150 Laps/75 Miles) | Knoxville Raceway

Saturday, June 18 | Knoxville, Iowa | 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson (Anaheim, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Joe Lax

Thompson on making his second start on dirt this weekend in Knoxville: “I’m excited for the challenge of racing on dirt for the second time this season with our No. 40 Worldwide Express team. We had a solid run at Bristol Dirt back in April that we’ll aim to build on to come away with a better result Saturday night.”

Thompson at Knoxville Raceway: Thompson makes his first-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Knoxville Raceway Saturday.

Thompson makes his second-career NCWTS start on dirt and finished 16th at Bristol in April.

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers paint scheme on display for Saturday’s NCWTS race at Knoxville Raceway.

Last Time Out (DoorDash 250 – Start: 33rd / Finish: 24th): “Our No. 40 Worldwide Express team rebounded well after a tough qualifying run to work our way into the top-15 today. We were poised for a better finish, but unfortunately got spun at the end. Our end result doesn’t show the strength of the Chevrolet Silverado we brought to the track this weekend and thanks to Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Unishippers, and Thompson Pipe Group for making it all possible.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $4 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, please visit www.wwex.com, www.globaltranz.com and www.unishippers.com.

