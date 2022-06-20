Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Bristol Post-Race Report — 6.19.22

TOYOTA DOMINATES IN TOP FUEL AND FUNNY CAR AT THUNDER VALLEY

Capps Claims First GR Supra Funny Car Win and Ashley Takes Top Fuel Wally

BRISTOL, Tenn. (June 19, 2022) – After debuting at the first race of the 2022 season, the GR Supra Funny Car was driven to victory for the first time in Sunday afternoon’s event. Ron Capps, who joined Team Toyota earlier this season battled fellow Toyota driver, Alexis DeJoria in the semi-final round and faced Tim Wilkerson in the finals to claim the win.

The Toyota Top Fuel Dragsters worked their way into a domination of the semi-final round in Sunday’s NHRA event at Bristol Dragway. The four dragsters of Justin Ashley, Antron Brown, Shawn Langdon and Steve Torrence went head-to-head with Ashley and Langdon meeting in the final round where Ashley would capture his second win of the 2022 season.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Bristol Dragway

Race 9 of 22

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS — Race Winner: Justin Ashley

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Race Win W. 3.824 vs. J. Hart (3.827) W. 3.917 vs. D. Foley (3.942) W. 3.816 vs. 3.873 (S. Torrence) W. 3.813 vs. 3.841 (S. Langdon) Shawn Langdon CMR Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Final Round W. 3.809 vs. S. Massey (4.484) W. 3.853 vs. M. Salinas (3.816) W. 3.847 vs. 3.896 (A. Brown) L. 3.841 vs. 3.813 (J. Ashley) Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-Finals W. 3.943 vs. L. Joon (3.943) W. 3.891 vs. L. Pruett (3.960) L. 3.873 vs. 3.816 (J. Ashley) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-Finals W. 3.863 vs. T. Schumacher (4.401) W. 3.930 vs. B. Force (6.338) L. 3.896 vs. 3.847 (S. Langdon) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Round 1 L. 4.065 vs. B. Force (3.844)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS — Race Winner: Ron Capps

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Ron Capps NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Race Win W. 4.052 vs. P. Lee (6.023) W. 4.031 vs. R. Hight (4.526) W. 4.016 vs. 4.050 (A. DeJoria) W. 3.984 vs. 4.075 (T. Wilkerson) Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Semi-Finals W. 4.114 vs. B. Tasca III (4.686) W. 4.068 vs. M. Hagan (4.914) L. 4.050 vs. R. Capps (4.016) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Round 1 L. 4.168 vs. C. Pedregon (4.148)

TOYOTA QUOTES

RON CAPPS, NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

Final Result: Race Win

What is the best word you can use to describe today after having the issues in round one?

“GR. That badge isn’t just given out so thank you Toyota. Unbelievable. The NAPA people, I love representing you and I tell you that time and time again. Thank you. I don’t know what to say right now, this is unbelievable. Ron Capps Motorsports – to have two wins already is crazy. I’ve gotten my Dad a few of these trophies and my in-laws, my wife’s family. They’ve given up their whole lives to follow us around this racing circuit and I love them for it. Thank you for everything, I appreciate it.”

JUSTIN ASHLEY, Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Davis Motorsports

Final Result: Race Win

What does this win mean to you coming on Father’s Day?

“Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there that make dreams like this possible. I have to take a second and thank Phillips Connect and all that they do to put us in this position. Thanks to VitaC for all the energy we need to come out here and Toyota Gazoo Racing North America, Lucas Oil for letting us come out here. My guys did such a good job with this Top Fuel dragster all day. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there. We’re very blessed to be here and we’re enjoying it. Thank you.”

SHAWN LANGDON, CMR Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

Final Result: Final Round

After a great day that included a Super Comp win, there is obvious frustration to come up shy of the Top Fuel win, but what type of momentum does this give you?

“It’s so hard to not be mad about today and I’m not mad. I’m bummed. I wanted that double up so bad. Haven’t doubled up at a national event before and to have the opportunity and just lucky to have the opportunity, but when you have the opportunity there, you don’t want to give it away. All in all, great weekend to have the CMR group on board. We’ve had the last two races where the car has been running good so no complaints there. It’s only looking up from here.”

# # #

