Jeremy Clements Racing going retro at Pocono, Fly and Form Concrete Structures to revive the Gray Ghost

Spartanburg, SC – JCR is excited to reveal that the Gray Ghost will make its return to the track at Pocono Raceway.

It was made famous by Buddy Baker when he won the 1980 Daytona 500, Bobby Allison in the 1981 season and Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the 2008 All-Star race. Fly and Form Concrete Structures will revive this historic livery at the Tricky Triangle Saturday, July 23rd in the Pocono 225. This will be the second of three races that Fly and Form will be the primary sponsor on the No. 51 machine in2022.

“This is one bad-ass looking rocket ship we will have for Pocono. Ray said he wanted to do something a little different with this scheme for this race and he definitely came through!” Clements said. “We finished third here in 2020 with Fly and Formand I don’t see any reason we can’t put the Gray Ghost back in victory lane!” Clements went on to say.

“Being historians of the sport and appreciating the Clements winning pedigree starting with Jeremy’s grandfather Crawford, we wanted to throw back to the roots of NASCAR and what better way to honor Buddy Baker and Dale Earnhardt than to run the iconic Gray Ghost!” stated Ray Stevens from Fly and Form.

Joining Fly and Form as associate sponsors: Whitetail Smokeless, Elite Towing & Recovery, E3 Spark Plugs, Chalew, Upstate Body & Detail, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline and ZMAX.

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Pocono Raceway

Race: Pocono 225

Date: Saturday, July 23rd, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 5:00 pm EST on USA

FAST FACTS:

• Best Start 9th 2021

• Best Finish 3rd 2020

• Will be 7th career start at Pocono

JCR TEAM

Team: No. 51

Crew Chief: Mark Setzer

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Clements Racing Engines

Twitter: @JClement51 @JCR_Clements51

Instagram: @jclements51 @jeremyclementsracing

Facebook: Jeremy Clements Racing

ABOUT FLY AND FORM CONCRETE STRUCTURES

Fly & Form Concrete Structures with offices in Atlanta, Charleston, Greenville, Miami, Nashville and Fort Myers is an industry leader as a concrete Subcontractor. They specialize in concrete formwork, modified frames and complete turnkey concrete frames on High – Rise multi-story concrete buildings throughout the Southeast. Hotels, Condominiums, Office Buildings, and Parking Decks are among some of the structures they specialize in. If you see a Tower Crane on a building in the Southeast, there’s a good chance it’s another Fly & Form Structures Project! Check out their portfolio at FlyandForm.Com