Wright Motorsports Eager for Strong Endurance Performance at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y., (June 21, 2022) – With six of the twelve rounds of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championships complete, the famed Watkins Glen International will kick off the second half of the season with the Six Hours of the Glen. Porsche customer racing team Wright Motorsports will take part in the event with the No. 16 Porsche 911 GT3 R, piloted by drivers Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen, and Zacharie Robichon. The GTD-class entry will be supported by the team’s three Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars, competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands double-header.

“While our team is strong and on point no matter the event, Wright Motorsports always really shows our strength in the endurance rounds,” said Team Owner John Wright. “From the quality of our drivers to having one of the fastest crews in pit lane, we have a good outlook for this weekend. After a couple of challenging sprint rounds, we know we have a good opportunity to score some championship points this weekend at the Glen.”

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

Entering round six of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Wright Motorsports will have two championships in mind: the full season-points battle and the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (IMEC), the four-race endurance championship within the full season schedule. The team, along with the endurance driving lineup of Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen, and Zacharie Robichon hold third place in the IMEC championship, in both the team and driver standings. The group, along with fourth driver Richard Lietz, won the 2022 Rolex 24 at Daytona, and salvaged a 10th place finish at the Twelve Hours of Sebring when a mechanical issue set the team several laps down from the leaders. With two endurance rounds remaining, the defending IMEC champions have high hopes of defending their title.

In the full-season championship, the team has a strong grasp on second place in the GTD class, behind the No. 32 effort of Korthoff Motorsports. With two podiums and an additional top-five finish, the Wright Motorsports squad has had its share of attrition in the last six races but is geared up and ready to go for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen.

The six-hour endurance event will host 49 entries across the five classes, marking the first time all have raced together since the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in March. The GTD class will be comprised of 17 entries, making it the class to watch in this highly competitive season. The class will feature an all-out battle of the manufacturers, highlighting the Wright Motorsports Porsche racing against the makes of BMW, Lexus, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Mercedes, Lamborghini, McLaren, and Acura.

The Porsche team tested at the upstate, New York track several weeks ago, getting a jump ahead on the preparations of a busy race weekend. Since the test, both Heylen and Robichon completed impressive runs at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with Heylen finishing fifth in the GTE Am class.

Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen will take the green flag at 10:40 AM Eastern, airing live in its entirety on Peacock. International audiences can watch via imsa.tv, or visit imsa.com to check local listings.

DRIVER QUOTES

Ryan Hardwick

Watkins Glen has always been my favorite racetrack in North America. Nothing quite matches the feeling of putting in a quick lap around this place! Our team had a solid test here a few weeks ago, and I’m expecting us to bounce back after a couple of poor performances these past few events. I’m excited to have Zach back with us for this race, both he and Jan are coming back from strong drives at Le Mans, and I know they are both ready to fight hard for our team at the Glen.

Jan Heylen

I’m looking forward to having Zach back in the car and back to real endurance racing. It’s a track well-suited for the Porsche. We’ve always done well there. We’re looking forward to getting some points back after our runs at Mid-Ohio and Detroit. A podium would be nice, but we’re mostly looking at getting back in the points battles for the endurance and overall championships.

Zacharie Robichon

Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands

The trio of Wright Motorsports Porsches will resume their Carrera Cup racing season at Watkins Glen, after an almost two-month break. A total of 34 entries will compete in the event, split into three classes: Pro, Pro-Am, and Am. Hutton McKenna (No. 88 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup), and Varun Choksey (No. 13 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup) compete in the Pro class, and John Goetz (No. 57 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup) completes the lineup in the Am class. So far this season, Goetz holds the team’s four podium finishes, and six top-five results. McKenna and Choksey have been improving in the higher-ranked class with each race, building on the success of their growth as young drivers. Race one at Watkins Glen International will take place on Friday, June 24, at 1:25 PM ET, followed by race two on Sunday, June 25 at 11:05 AM ET. Both races will air live on porschecarreracup.us and imsa.com/tv.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Thursday, June 23

9:50 AM – 10:30 AM PCCNA Practice 1

1:45 PM – 2:15 PM PCCNA Practice 2

Friday, June 24

8:45 AM – 9:15 AM PCCNA Qualifying

1:25 PM – 2:05 PM PCCNA Race 1

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM WeatherTech Practice 1

Saturday, June 25

8:00 AM – 9:30 AM WeatherTech Practice 2

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM Autograph Session

11:05 AM – 11:45 AM PCCNA Race 2

1:20 PM – 1:35 PM WeatherTech GTD Qualifying

Sunday, June 26

8:00 AM – 8:20 AM WeatherTech Warm Up

9:35 AM – 10:20 AM WeatherTech Open Grid Fan Walk

10:40 AM – 4:40 PM WeatherTech Race

1st Phorm

1st Phorm is a sports nutrition company based in St. Louis, MO. In 2009, CEO Andy Frisella and his business partner Chris Klein started the brand, and since then, it has become the fastest growing supplement company in the world. 1st Phorm has set the standards in the industry for quality and helping people reach their goals. This new racing partnership is not their first time in the exotic car scene either. 1st Phorm has been the title sponsor for the Gold Rush Rally for six years running. With over a million followers across social media, 1st Phorm has amassed a huge cult-like following known as, “The Legion of Boom.” They stand for a movement in the fitness world. To turn it back to what it was meant to be. Helping others improve their lives, to be a good human… and to drop the excuses and do the work. 1st Phorm is a winning brand and they don’t expect anything less when it comes to their race team. For additional info: www.1stphorm.com

Mountain Motorsports

Mountain Motorsports is a group of motorcycle and powersports dealerships with multiple locations in the southeastern United States. The company was founded by lifelong friends Ryan Hardwick and Justin Price when they opened their first location as a single-line Honda dealership in Sevierville, Tennessee in 1999. The company has since grown into one of the largest retailers of motorcycle and powersports vehicles in the nation, spanning nine dealership locations representing eleven of the industry’s most well-known brands. For additional info: www.mountainmotorsports.com

Una Vida Tequila

Una Vida translates to One Life. That is how this brand started. By people who want to live their “One Life” to the absolute fullest and to their highest potential. A group of guys from the Midwest who love great quality tequila, and want their One Life to have meaning and impact others.

One Life, One Tequila is our CORE BELIEF. We’re building the only tequila brand you will ever need to drink. Una Vida is bigger than just tequila we’re also building a culture of people who want to live their life to their utmost potential.

Our story begins and continues to grow bottle by bottle. It’s a life mission for us to create a community of people who all raise a glass knowing they’re living their ONE LIFE! For more information, visit unavidatequila.com

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.