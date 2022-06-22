Kris Wright – Rackley Roofing 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Rackley Roofing 200 (150 Laps/200 Miles) | Nashville Superspeedway

Friday, June 24 | Nashville, Tenn. | 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 44 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kris Wright (Wexford, Pa.) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Wright on making his second career start at Nashville Superspeedway: The Rackley Roofing 200 is going to be electric. Our oval package has shown speed at the past few NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events. It is the last race of the eight-week stretch – I am excited for the No. 44 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet Silverado team to end it on a high note in the country music capital.”

Wright at Nashville Superspeedway: Friday marks Wright’s second start at Nashville Superspeedway with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. In his debut at Music City’s home for NASCAR on June 18, 2021, Wright started the 150-lap event from the 29th-place and finished in the 32nd-place.

On the Truck: Wright will pilot the Big Dog Energy Chevrolet Silverado in Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Last Time Out (Clean Harbors 150 – Start: 25th / Finish: 28th): “Our No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation team battled this weekend in Knoxville. We fought back from falling a lap down and ultimately had our run take a hit by suffering a flat right front tire during the final stage, forcing us to pit under green. We’ll regroup and shift our attention to Nashville next week.”

About Niece Motorsports

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Big Dog Energy

Big Dog Energy, a family-owned natural gas company, has partnered with Kris Wright, driver of the Niece Motorsports No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado, for multiple NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events this season. For more information on Big Dog Energy, LLC, headquartered in Wexford, Pa., visit Instagram (@bigdogenergyllc).

