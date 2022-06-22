JR Motorsports — NXS Nashville Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Nashville Superspeedway

RACE: Tennessee Lottery 250 (188 laps / 250.04 miles)

DATE: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 3:30 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 3 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Huck’s Market Chevrolet

• Sam Mayer will make his first start at Nashville Superspeedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend. Additionally, the No. 1 debuts the colors of Huck’s Market in the first of two primary races.

• Mayer has two starts on concrete tracks in the NXS and has recorded one top-five and two top-10 finishes while leading the field for 67 laps.

• In Mayer’s last nine NXS starts, he has seven top-five efforts with an average finish of 10.6.

• The 18-year-old Mayer sits seventh in the championship standings, 137 points above the playoff cutline.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet

• Josh Berry has made one NXS start at his home track of Nashville Superspeedway, scoring a fourth-place finish in this event last year.

• Berry hails from nearby Hendersonville, Tenn., about an hour’s drive northwest of the speedway.

• In Berry’s last five NXS starts, he has recorded two wins (Dover and Charlotte), three top five and four top 10s while pacing the field for 190 laps.

• The Tennessee native is tied for fourth in the championship standings with teammate Justin Allgaier. Berry also holds the third-most playoff points with 14.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson started 10th and finished eighth last year in the series’ return to Nashville.

• In 58 NXS starts on tracks measuring 1-2 miles, Gragson has earned a pair of victories (Darlington and Phoenix), 24 top five and 39 top-10 finishes.

• Gragson ranks third in series points and second on the playoff grid, just two points behind the leader. The Nevada native has two victories in 14 starts so far this season, at Phoenix Raceway and Talladega Superspeedway.

• Gragson and the Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet have been near the front all season, leading 10 races for a team-best 384 laps.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Hellmann’s Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier led for 11 laps and came home with a second place finish in the NXS’ return to Nashville last season.

• Overall, Allgaier has made seven starts in the Music City and has scored four top fives and four top 10s, including last year’s runner-up result.

• In his NXS career on tracks between 1 and 2 miles in length, the Illinois native has earned nine wins, 64 top fives and 127 top 10s in 206 starts.

• Heading into this weekend in Nashville, Allgaier has placed no worse than seventh in the NXS dating back to Dover Motor Speedway in April.

Driver Quotes

“I can’t wait to get to Nashville this weekend in our brand new Huck’s Market Chevrolet. It’s my first time at this race track so having a normal practice and being able to get seat time is going to be a huge help. This team had a really good run with Josh (Berry) last year, so hopefully we can match that, but be a few spots better so we can show everyone at Huck’s a great time.” – Sam Mayer

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Nashville this weekend. We had a fast car here last season and I feel extremely confident that we can be just as quick when we unload for practice on Friday with our Hellmann’s Chevrolet. It was great to have these two weekends off to recharge and I know that Jason (Burdett, crew chief) and everyone on this JR Motorsports team is ready to get back to the track and see what we can do.” – Justin Allgaier

“Being back home in Nashville this weekend and seeing some family and friends is great. I thought I had a car capable of winning last year but a late caution caught us a lap down after green-flag stops and halted our progress back towards the front. We still came away with a top five but it would be really nice to get a win in front of the home crowd like we did a few weeks ago in Charlotte.” – Josh Berry

“The break was good for our Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee team, and we’re ready to get back after it this weekend at Nashville. We had a solid race last year, just battled some handling issues, and we earned a top-10 finish in our first time there. Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and our team are pumped to get back going this weekend.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates

• JR Motorsports at Nashville: JR Motorsports has competed in the Music City a combined 22 times in the NXS. Over the course of those 22 starts at the 1.33-mile facility, the organization has tallied one win, seven top fives and 13 top 10s while being at the front of the field for 120 circuits. JRM’s only win came during the 2008 season when Brad Keselowski drove the No. 88 to victory. The win was the organization’s second career victory.

