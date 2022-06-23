Max Gutiérrez Set for Double Duty in Two Different Countries Starting at Nashville Superspeedway

LEBANON, Tenn.: Former NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series champion Max Gutiérrez will return to AM Racing this weekend at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway looking to kick off an essential double-duty effort in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 on Friday night.

Set to make his second Truck Series start of the season, Gutiérrez will look to improve on his Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway debut and earn a top-20 finish under the Nashville lights before trekking back to his home country of Mexico.

On Sunday, he’ll compete in the NASCAR Mexico Series race at Cajititlan International Trioval where Gutiérrez’s younger brother Fico Gutiérrez will also be participating at the same Jalisco, Mexico race track, but in the developmental NASCAR Challenge Series class.

“This weekend is probably one of the most important race weekends of my life,” said Gutiérrez. “A lot of traveling, a lot of racing but a prime opportunity to compete for strong finishes in both races and I’m incredibly grateful.

“I’m excited about competing at a new venue at Nashville Superspeedway with AM Racing and building on what we started at Charlotte Motor Speedway and keep progressing forward during my limited schedule as we build a platform for the future.”

Gutiérrez admits that his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway last month had its challenges but his commitment to overcome adversity is something the rookie driver knows he’ll continue to face and conquer with more track time in the future.

“The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is very competitive and I don’t expect Nashville to be any different,” explained Gutiérrez. “We don’t have a lot of practice time before qualifying and the race, so it is important to take the important steps to get a good balance with our truck and then continue to make adjustments throughout the day and night that will help us be competitive and contend for a top-20 finish.

“A top-20 finish isn’t going to be a sinch. It’s going to take a lot of effort, but I believe that the trucks that AM Racing brings to the track are plenty capable of allowing me to conquer my goal. If we can have a successful second showing at Nashville then it just makes the trip to Jalisco that much easier and gets me amped up for what can be accomplished on Sunday too.”

Gutiérrez’s Truck Series start of 2022 will be supported by a roster of his longtime supporters not only in ARCA competition but throughout his racing career in his homeland of Mexico.

New for Nashville, Inspectra Thermal Solutions Inc., (ITS) a leading thermal imaging company will serve as the primary marketing partner of the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado RST, while additional support pours in from TOUGHBUILT, Bolsa DX, GoGig, Teknekk and Telmex.

Inspectra Thermal Solutions Inc. is one of the most advanced experts in thermal imaging. They believe in making the world a safer, cleaner, more efficient, and healthier place for everyone and do this by visualizing energy.

“I cannot thank Inspectra Thermal Solutions Inc. enough for jumping on board for Nashville,” sounded Gutiérrez. “It’s always very gratifying to bring new partners to the sport, while also embracing the current support of my longtime partners who have followed my journey from Mexico.

“I want nothing more than to make them proud on Friday night.”

Veteran AM Racing crew chief Jamie Jones will serve as crew chief for Gutiérrez at Nashville on Friday night. The two worked together in two ARCA Menards Series races earlier this season at Daytona and most recently at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway where the Mexico City, Mexico native produced an impressive 10th place finish after starting 24th.

“We are thrilled to continue to be a part of Max’s next chapter in making the transition to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and taking on Nashville this weekend,” said AM Racing team principal Kevin Cywinski.

“Through our great relationship with Rette Jones Racing Development, we have been able to have some success with Max this year and we look forward to continuing his steady progression and success in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series not only at Nashville but other select races in 2022.”

In addition to Inspectra Thermal Solutions Inc., TOUGHBUILT. TekNekk and Jimmy Morales Escuderia TELMEX | TELCEL, Distributed Ledger Inc. (DLI), GoGig, Ford Performance, Goodridge Fluid Transfer Systems, Jones Group Demolition and Abatement and JRi Shocks join the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as partners on Friday night.

In 11 career ARCA Menards Series East starts, Gutiérrez has one win, three top-five and six top-10 finishes and hoists a series’ average finish of 9.3 over three years.

In seven career premier ARCA Menards Series starts, the 19-year-old has one top-10 and carries a series’ average finish of 16.0 over three years.

For more on Max Gutiérrez, please visit maxgutierrez.com, like him on Facebook (Max Gutierrez Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@maxgutierrezmx).

For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

The Rackley Roofing 200 (150 laps | 199.5 miles) is the 14th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Qualifying will soon follow from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 7:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About Inspectra Thermal Solutions Inc.:

Inspectra Thermal Solutions Inc. (ITS) is one of the most advanced experts in thermal imaging. They believe in making the world a safer, cleaner, more efficient, and healthier place for everyone and do this by visualizing energy.

To learn more about ITS, please visit: inspectrathermal.com.

About TOUGHBUILT Industries Inc.:

TOUGHBUILT is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries.

We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team.

Since launching product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth.

Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products.

Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty.

Additional information about the company is available at: toughbuilt.com.

About BolsaDX:

BolsaDX is a philanthropic cryptocurrency exchange in Latin America with 10% of all transaction fees being donated to charities and non-profits throughout Latin America.

BolsaDX was developed to provide a trusted and secure source with lower fees for cryptocurrency trading. Ensuring our user’s money and personal information stays protected is at the core of our technology.

Large transactions are completed within minutes using our user-friendly interface and advanced infrastructure to ensure that you are ready for your next trade. When a problem arises, our support team is only a click away.

Each support team member is highly knowledgeable and trained to provide our users with the best experience.

Learn more and begin trading today at bolsadx.lat!

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The No. 22 team has named Austin Wayne Self as its primary driver for the 2022 season while also expanding to a second No. 37 truck with a rotation of drivers this season.