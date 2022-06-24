Young’s Motorsports Nashville Superspeedway June Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway | Rackley Roofing 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Jesse Little

Primary Partner(s): Catchin’ Deers

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

2022 Driver Points Position: 29th

2022 Owner Points Position: 18th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Little’s Back: This weekend at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Jesse Little as the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Little returns to the organization for his ninth of 12 confirmed races aboard the team’s flagship entry.

Little returns to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition for the first time since World Wide Technology (Ill.) Raceway at Gateway earlier this month where he recorded a strong top-20 finish in the Toyota 200.

Just Past Halfway: Friday night’s Rackley Roofing 200 indicates Jesse Little is just past halfway through his 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program with the veteran Mooresville, N.C.-based team.

Little kicked off his partial schedule with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team with an impressive sixth-place finish aboard the No. 02 Shriners Children’s Hospitals Chevrolet Silverado RST after starting a season-high ninth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Overall, he has captured one top-10, three top-15s, five top-20s and holds an average finish of 19.6 entering the lone race of the 2022 Truck Series season from Music City USA.

Sponsor Intel: For the 14th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Tennessee-based Catchin’ Deers as the primary marketing partner on Little’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 200-lap event this weekend.

At Catchin’ Deers, we are committed to designing apparel inspired by the hunt camp and built for your lifestyle, inside and out.

Wear The Lifestyle.

Glad You’re Here: This weekend at Nashville, Little and his Young’s Motorsports team welcome several associate marketing partners who make Little’s participate in the Rackley Roofing 200 possible.

CS&A Insurance, Nashville K-9, Pella Windows & Doors of Nashville, Gary Ashton RE/MAX Advantage, Granite Garage Floors, Southern Shine, Southern Events, Puckett’s Restaurant, Outdoor LED Rentals, Velocity Motorcars CRC and Cool Hand Speedco will all adorn their logos in Little’s ninth career start for Young’s Motorsports.

Happy Anniversary: In May, Young’s Motorsports and Jesse Little celebrated the Shriners Children’s® in helping to kick off its 100th Anniversary of providing life-changing care to children with the introduction of its new logo during the Dead On Tools 200.

Little and Shriners Children’s are beginning a new campaign, commemorating the momentous occasion with a special paint scheme and die-cast depicting the 100th Anniversary logo.

The 2022 #givealittle campaign offers fans a chance to be a part of the occasion with a $250 donation which will not only give you the opportunity to virtually ride along with Jesse at a future race but you will receive a commemorative Shriner’s Children’s Young’s Motorsports No. 02 Jesse Little die-cast truck.

The campaign trail continues with Little and the team this weekend at Nashville in a smaller role.

Jesse Little Truck Series Nashville Superspeedway Stats: Friday night’s Rackley Roofing 200 will mark Little’s first career Truck Series start at the 1.33-mile race track nestled in Lebanon, Tenn.

Little, however, did make a NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Nashville Superspeedway in 2021, finishing 27th after starting 35th driving the No. 78 Toyota Supra for B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

Jesse Little Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Little has made 32 starts throughout his career with five top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 18.6.

Knoxville Raceway | Clean Harbors 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Knoxville Raceway, Little’s teammate Kaz Grala was at the helm for the final dirt race of the 2022 Truck Series season.

After starting the Clean Harbors 150 a solid 17th based on his performance in his heat before the race, Grala continued a steady climb and maintained a presence throughout the top-15 for a majority of the race until a late race spin thwarted the team’s efforts that eventually resulted in a 26th place finish at the checkered flag.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Little as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 15th Truck Series race. The Rackley Roofing 200 will be his first race as crew chief at the concrete race track.

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Jesse Little, please like him on Facebook (Jesse Little Racing) and follow on Instagram (@JesseLittle97) and Twitter (@JesseLittle97).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Jesse Little Pre-Race Quote:

On Nashville Superspeedway: “I couldn’t be any more excited for this opportunity this coming week at Nashville. We have so many local businesses that see the benefit of partnering and NASCAR and to get to do that with a scheme that is so close to my heart makes it that much better.

“There are so many people I have to thank that helped put this all together. Everyone at Young’s Motorsports, Travis Wright and all those that’ll be riding along Saturday.

“I hope to put on a show and run as well as our Chevrolet Silverado RST looks.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): RimTyme

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2022 Driver Points Position: 27th

2022 Owner Points Position: 30th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

New Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades Nashville Superspeedway settled in aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his first top-10 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 133: This weekend at Nashville, Boyd will make his 133rd career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 80th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday night.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Anchor Partner: This weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome back RimTyme as the primary marketing partner for the 14th race of the 2022 Truck Series season.

RimTyme will serve as the primary marketing for seven races this season while serving as an associate marketing partner for the remaining 15 races.

RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires carries more custom rims than the traditional wheel shop. They have a large selection of name-brand custom wheels available in the latest styles, finishes, colors, and sizes.

In addition to a variety of wheel brands, RimTyme carries popular tire brands for everyday driving needs at affordable prices to fit any budget.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Nashville Superspeedway Stats: Friday night’s Rackley Roofing 200 will mark Boyd’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the 1.33-mile race track nestled in Lebanon, Tenn.

Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has made 47 starts throughout his career while carrying an average finishing position of 24.1.

Knoxville Raceway | Clean Harbors 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Knoxville Raceway, Boyd made his 79th career Truck Series start.

After starting 35th for the 150-lap race, Boyd maintained a solid pace in his No. 12 Freedom Warranty Chevrolet Silverado RST and battled back from being collected in a Stage 1 incident to produce a 29th place finish.

To The Point(s): Entering Nashville, Boyd sits 26th in the championship standings.

38 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Lawless Alan with 10 races remaining this season.

93 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings occupied by Chase Purdy.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 30th in the Truck Series owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 79 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.1.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

He will crew chief his 59th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 58 races, he has one win, two top-five, and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

The Rackley Roofing 200 will be his second race as crew chief at the concrete race track.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Nashville Superspeedway: “Racing in Nashville is huge for NASCAR. It’s the perfect place for our No. 12 Rimtyme Chevrolet Silverado RST to run with three stores in the local area.

“With a show truck on Saturday, we’re looking for a good run Friday night!”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Stefan Parsons

Primary Partner(s): RANDCO Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2022 Driver Points Position: N|A

2022 Owner Points Position: 33rd

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome!: This weekend at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Cornelius, N.C.-native Stefan Parsons as the driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

About Stefan: Stefan Parsons, 24, is an American professional stock car racing driver. He currently competes part-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Parsons is one of the most well-known drivers in the NASCAR community. When he isn’t racing, he is always the first driver to volunteer his time working for teams on the side.

Often praised for his mentality of “doing whatever it takes” to earn a spot in the top ranks of NASCAR, his hard work and endless efforts translate to value for the marketing partners he aligns himself with.

Parsons is also the son of television analyst and former NASCAR driver Phil Parsons and the nephew of former NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hall of Famer Benny Parsons.

Double Duty: In addition to Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville, Parsons will also compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 driving for Alpha Prime Racing on Saturday afternoon.

Parsons will make his second Xfinity Series start in Nashville aboard the No. 45 Millennium Metal Fabrications Chevrolet Camaro.

Stefan Parsons Truck Series Nashville Superspeedway Stats: Friday night’s Rackley Roofing 200 will mark Parsons’ inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the 1.33-mile race track nestled in Lebanon, Tenn.

Stefan Parsons Truck Series Stats: From 2018 to 2022, Parsons has six starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, highlighted by a career-best 17th place finish at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in August 2018 driving the No. 15 Chevrolet Silverado for Premium Motorsports.

In addition to Premium Motorsports, Parsons also has also made Truck Series starts for MAKE Motorsports, CMI Motorsports, Glory 2 God (G2G) Racing and this weekend for Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports.

Knoxville Raceway | Clean Harbors 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Knoxville Raceway, Thad Moffitt made his fourth career Truck Series start.

After starting 29th for the 150-lap race, Moffitt maintained a solid pace in his No. 20 Clean Harbors Chevrolet Silverado RST and overcame a series of late-race issues to take the checkered flag in his Young’s Motorsports debut in the 31st position.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Moffitt as crew chief of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will crew chief his 94th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night.

In his previous 93 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

The Rackley Roofing 200 will be his first race as crew chief at the concrete race track.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Stefan Parsons, please visit stefanparsons.com, like him on Facebook (Stefan Parsons Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@stefan_parsons) and Twitter (@StefanParsons98).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Stefan Parsons Pre-Race Quote:

On Nashville Superspeedway: “I have been friends with Tyler Young for a long time and have always wanted to get in one of the Young’s Motorsports trucks!

“I am looking forward to kicking off my first ever double-duty weekend in the No. 20 RANDCO Chevrolet Silverado RST Friday night at Nashville.”

Race Information:

The Rackley Roofing 200 (150 laps | 199.5 miles) is the 14th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Qualifying will soon follow from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 7:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).