Master Thwaits Leaves Mid-Ohio Second in Trans Am Championship

Lexington, OHIO – June 25, 2022 – Ken Thwaits picked up the Masters Award and claimed a terrific P4 in Round 7 of the 2022 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship at Mid Ohio today. He went on to cement second place in the Drivers’ Championship behind only reigning Champion Chris Dyson. The 23 points Ken picked up for P4 put him on 158 for the season, two points ahead of Tomy Drissi.

Commentator Kerry Hitt alluded to Ken’s huge progress in the Series and the Tennessee based driver went into the weekend with a level playing field in the Drivers’ Championship on 135 points with former TA Champion Tomy Drissi. Sure enough it was the man dubbed “The Rockin’ Moroccan” who proved his closest rival on the track as the two men went head-to-head from flag fall. Drissi’s aggressive driving meant that they almost came together on Lap 3 but thereafter Ken was able to gradually draw away from the Californian and assert his superiority.

Driving the No. 7 Franklin Road Apparel Showtime Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, Ken had opened up a sizable advantage over his competitor but a spin on Lap 29, very well managed by Ken in the circumstances, allowed Drissi to close the gap right up. Drissi attempted to pass on the following lap before a couple of cautions that included the retirement of second placed Kaz Grala settled the field and confirmed Ken in P4.

Speaking from the top step of the podium as he collected the Masters Award Ken was clearly thrilled with the afternoon’s work, “It was a great race. Tomy and I were having a showdown from the beginning. He didn’t give up. During the middle of the race I was trying to run down David Pintaric. It was just awesome. These cars are just awesome. Thanks to my crew and all of you guys that support us. We work so hard and will be back next weekend again to put in the work.”

In a field that featured an increase in car count and talent this weekend at the Mid Ohio Sportscar Course, Ken did extremely well to qualify in P5 in 1:22:852, ahead of Tomy Drissi, his closest competitor this season for second place in the Drivers’ Championship.

The Franklin Road Apparel team are in action again tomorrow when Cameron Lawrence takes to the track in the TA2 Class. Ken himself will be back in action at Road America next weekend when the Ryan Companies present the Trans Am 100 July 1 to 3.

