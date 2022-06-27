TPC Racing Scores Pair of Podiums in Lamborghini Super Trofeo At Watkins Glen

Constant Improvement was the Theme of the Weekend For All Three TPC Racing Lamborghini Huracans

WATKINS GLEN, New York (June 27, 2022) – Two podium finishes, including a win on Friday, made for a highlight-packed weekend for TPC Racing during the Laborghini Super Trofeo doubleheader at Watkins Glen International.

Scott Schmidt followed up a Friday victory with a second-place finish on Saturday in the NO. 38 DSC Sport/Erin Levitas Foundation Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2, earning his third podium in four races driving as a solo driver in the LB Cup class.

Schmidt completed 21 laps around the 3.4-mile circuit during the 50-minute timed race, including the mandatory pit stop required for each car. As a solo driver, Schmidt’s stop required additional seconds as compared to teams which make a driver change.

One such car was TPC Racing’s Am class competitors, Wesley Slimp and Tyler Hoffman. With 15 cars in the class, the No. 9 HNTB Companies Lamborghini Huracan marched to a ninth-place finish for the second consecutive day. Hoffman was poised to gain positions at the end, but a competitor’s blown motor ended the day under yellow and prevented any late surge forward.

Billy Johnson’s No. 71 DSC Sport/Erin Levitas Foundation Lamborghini Huracan finished in the top-10 overall, seventh in the Pro class. He was just 15 seconds behind the overall leader the day after driving to a fourth-place finish in Friday’s race. On Friday, Johnson moved into his final position with a last-lap pass as the clock expired.

Schmidt’s strong weekend moves him to sixth in the LB Cup, but just three points from leapfrogging to the fourth position despite running the opening two races in the Am class with Trevor Andrusko and scoring no points in his current configuration. Slimp and Hoffman leave Watkins Glen in fourth place in Am at the halfway point of the 12-race season, while Johnson sits sixth in the Pro class.

Lamborghini Super Trofeo takes the month of July off before returning to action at Road America, August 5-7 on the IMSA weekend.

Harris Levitas, Director of Race Operations: “This was a really great event for us. Scott had his best weekend as a driver here at Watkins Glen, following up a win with a great P2. Billy is driving great, so it’s a shame he couldn’t get the results that prove it. He’s closing on his competitors on the brakes and through the corners, we’re just fighting some other gremlins that are holding us back. I’m really proud of Wesley and Tyler, too, who kept building on their weekend and got caught out by the late yellow on Saturday. The TPC Racing guys handled everything thrown their way and we’re really looking forward to getting back out there.”

Wesley Slimp, Driver, No. 9 HNTB Companies Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2: “We’ve figured out the car at this point. We have our main issues resolved. But as we fix one issue, the fixes from the old issue are now the problem. The car has phenomenal speed, the brakes are fantastic now. I can actually pass under the brakes and defend with the brakes now. There are definitely some strong points to take away from this weekend. Tyler kills it. I did my best to not go any further backwards. If we had gone green again at the end of the race, we would have gotten three or four more cars and walked away with some serious points.”

Tyler Hoffman, Driver, No. 9 HNTB Companies Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2: “Huge thank you to the TPC boys, who busted their asses this weekend and made this car better every session. Wesley did a killer job getting better every session, and you can’t ask for more than getting better each and every time. Our results may not reflect our improvements and how we performed as a team but finishing in the points both races is all you can ask for and I’m really happy.”

Scott Schmidt, Driver, No. 38 DSC Sport/Erin Levitas Foundation Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2: “It’s absolutely my best weekend ever, and that’s because we prepped. Some other racers tested about three weeks ago in colder conditions, and when they got here the car was not reacting based on that test data. We tested closer, and it paid off considerably. The moment I left the test, I went straight home and started practicing on the sim. Listening to Michael and Harris Levitas, to Billy, and to Trevor and taking their ideas and it evolved into a weekend like this. First place on Friday, followed up with a second place on Saturday, was just great.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.