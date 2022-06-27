Wright Motorsports Due to Skip Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

BATAVIA, Ohio. (June 27, 2022) – The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competes this week at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for the eighth round of the 2022 season. However, Porsche customer racing team Wright Motorsports will not compete in the event, due to current Canadian vaccine policies. Canada requires international travelers to receive at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for entry into the country. 1st Phorm-sponsored Driver Ryan Hardwick and other key members of the Ohio-based team are unvaccinated, and therefore unable to cross the border for the sprint race on July 3.

“Unfortunately, our team will not be competing in Canada at the upcoming sprint race at CTMP,” said Hardwick. “Several of our team members, including myself, are unvaccinated, which means we are unable to travel to Canada due to their current Covid vaccine policies. At the beginning of the season, I was hopeful that Canada would drop their vaccine requirements prior to our race there, but unfortunately, that has not happened. While I am disappointed that we won’t be competing at this event, I stand by my own personal health decisions, and those of my teammates.”

Heading into last weekend’s Six Hours of the Glen (Results and points still pending), Wright Motorsports stood second in the full season point standings, which will be unaffected by the team missing the sprint round at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Round nine of the 2022 GTD class championship will take place at Lime Rock Park, for the two-hour and 40-minute Northeast Grand Prix, on Saturday, July 16.

1st Phorm

1st Phorm is a sports nutrition company based in St. Louis, MO. In 2009, CEO Andy Frisella and his business partner Chris Klein started the brand, and since then, it has become the fastest growing supplement company in the world. 1st Phorm has set the standards in the industry for quality and helping people reach their goals. This new racing partnership is not their first time in the exotic car scene either. 1st Phorm has been the title sponsor for the Gold Rush Rally for six years running. With over a million followers across social media, 1st Phorm has amassed a huge cult-like following known as, “The Legion of Boom.” They stand for a movement in the fitness world. To turn it back to what it was meant to be. Helping others improve their lives, to be a good human… and to drop the excuses and do the work. 1st Phorm is a winning brand and they don’t expect anything less when it comes to their race team. For additional info: www.1stphorm.com

Mountain Motorsports

Mountain Motorsports is a group of motorcycle and powersports dealerships with multiple locations in the southeastern United States. The company was founded by lifelong friends Ryan Hardwick and Justin Price when they opened their first location as a single-line Honda dealership in Sevierville, Tennessee in 1999. The company has since grown into one of the largest retailers of motorcycle and powersports vehicles in the nation, spanning nine dealership locations representing eleven of the industry’s most well-known brands. For additional info: www.mountainmotorsports.com

Una Vida Tequila

Una Vida translates to One Life. That is how this brand started. By people who want to live their “One Life” to the absolute fullest and to their highest potential. A group of guys from the Midwest who love great quality tequila, and want their One Life to have meaning and impact others.

One Life, One Tequila is our CORE BELIEF. We’re building the only tequila brand you will ever need to drink. Una Vida is bigger than just tequila we’re also building a culture of people who want to live their life to their utmost potential.

Our story begins and continues to grow bottle by bottle. It’s a life mission for us to create a community of people who all raise a glass knowing they’re living their ONE LIFE! For more information, visit unavidatequila.com

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.