CORVETTE RACING AT CTMP: Oh… Canada!!

Team back at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park with C8.R for the first time

DETROIT (June 28, 2022) – For the first time since 2019, Corvette Racing and the rest of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is back at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for Sunday’s Chevrolet Grand Prix.

Absent from the team’s calendar since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2.459-mile, 10-turn road course just outside of Toronto will see the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8.R for the first time. It will be the fourth generation of Corvette to compete at CTMP since the Corvette Racing program first raced there in 2000 with the Corvette C5-R.

Since that time, the team has claimed 11 victories at the track – second-most among all venues behind only Sebring. Three of those came in Corvettes driven by Canadian and Corvette Racing legend Ron Fellows, who is co-owner of Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor are part of a six-car field in the GT Daytona (GTD) PRO category, which is part of a 14-car grid in the overall GTD category. The pairing will look to rebound from a disappointing race in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen two days ago. The No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Corvette C8.R finished sixth in the GTD PRO class and 11th among GTD category runners.

Both drivers have victories to their credit at CTMP in Corvette racecars. Garcia won the GT Le Mans (GTLM) category in 2014, driving a Corvette C7.R with Jan Magnussen. Taylor was victorious the following year in a Corvette Daytona Prototype for Wayne Taylor Racing.

Garcia also is a former pole-winner at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (2016) and set the fastest GTLM race lap in 2015.

The Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 3. The race will air live on NBC and stream live on Peacock inside the United States and IMSA.com outside the U.S. IMSA Radio will air on-track sessions beginning with Saturday morning’s practice at IMSA.com with the race call also on XM 207 and SiriusXM Online 992.

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “I would have loved to go to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and raced the C8.R in full GTLM spec. That would have been really good to feel and see how the C8.R was around that track. We knew the C7.R was so good, and I believe this car would have been even better. This is always a track I’ve always loved. It’s always tight racing, and traffic is intense. Strategy is important with such a short lap time because it’s very fast. You need to be on top of things, play it smart and be ready to react to everything around you. It can go either way. But CTMP always brings a really good show and good racing. We’re looking forward to getting back there. It’s a track where I’ve done many, many laps in the past. I don’t think things will be way different. Coming from The Glen, I think we’ll be ready to get right into things at CTMP.”

JORDAN TAYLOR, NO. 3 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “Going to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park is something we’ve missed. Canada always has an amazing group of fans who are so passionate. The last time they saw Corvette Racing, it was with the C7.R. So they haven’t seen our new car, and we’re excited to show it off there. What we’ve seen so far with the C8.R is that it suits every type of racetrack. We saw last year at Watkins Glen how successful it was at a high-speed track, and that’s kind of what CTMP is. I think our car will suit the track well, and I know we bring an amazing amount of Corvette fans there. They’ll definitely love seeing it.”

2022 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – GTD PRO (After five of 11 Events)

Driver Standings

Mathieu Jaminet/Matt Campbell – 1,671 Ben Barnicoat – 1,573 Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 1,570 Alex Riberas/Ross Gunn – 1,488 Cooper MacNeil – 1,396

Team Standings

No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports – 1,671 No. 14 VasserSullivan – 1,573 No. 3 Corvette Racing – 1,570 No. 23 Heart of Racing Team – 1,488 No. 79 WeatherTech Racing – 1,396

Manufacturer Standings

Porsche – 1,671 Lexus – 1,603 Chevrolet – 1,580 Aston Martin – 1,558 Mercedes-AMG – 1,504

CORVETTE RACING AT CTMP: By the Numbers

• 1: As in one team, one manufacturer and one model of car for 24 years of racing: Corvette Racing, Chevrolet and the Chevrolet Corvette

• 3: Generations of Corvette Racing entries at CTMP since 2000 – Corvette C5-R (2004), Corvette C6.R (2005-13) and Corvette C7.R (2016-2019). The Corvette C8.R will race at the track for the first time this week.

• 7: Number of drivers who have won races at CTMP for Corvette Racing. Johnny O’Connell (six), Jan Magnussen (five), Oliver Gavin (four), Ron Fellows (three) and Olivier Beretta (two) each have multiple wins there with the team.

• 7: Pole positions for Corvette Racing drivers at CTMP. Oliver Gavin leads with three with Antonio Garcia (2016) being the most recent.

• 11: Class victories at Corvette Racing at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park – all since 2001.

• 14: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001

• 25: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Daytona, Detroit, Houston, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Miami, Mid-Ohio, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen

• 121: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 113 in North America and eight at Le Mans

• 258: Event starts by Corvette Racing since 1999

• 11,080.25: Number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing in its 20 previous trips to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. That represents 4,506 laps

• 344,740.36: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing since its inception. To put that in perspective, Corvette Racing is more than halfway to the distance traveled by Apollo 13 – the longest manned spaceflight in history: 622,268 miles. That means Corvette Racing has raced to the moon and more than halfway back!

Corvette Racing at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (wins in bold)

2000

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Andy Pilgrim – 2nd in GTS (Fellows pole, fastest race lap)

2001

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 1st in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins – 3rd in GTS

2002

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 1st in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins – 2nd in GTS (Pilgrim fastest race lap)

2003

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 1st in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Oliver Gavin/Kelly Collins – 7th in GTS (Gavin pole)

2004

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GTS (Gavin pole, fastest race lap)

2005

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GT1

2006

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 4th in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 2nd in GT1

2007

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell – 1st in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 2nd in GT1 (Gavin pole, fastest race lap)

No. 33 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Andy Pilgrim – 3rd in GT1

2008

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT1 (O’Connell pole)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 2nd in GT1 (Beretta fastest race lap)

2009

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell – 1st in GT2

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 3rd in GT2

2010

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Johnny O’Connell – 5th in GT2

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 4th in GT2

2011

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Tommy Milner – 6th in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT

2012

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 2nd in GT (Magnussen pole)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 10th in GT

2013

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 4th in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 1st in GT

2014

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 1st in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 7th in GTLM

2015

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 3rd in GTLM (Garcia fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 5th in GTLM

2016

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 3rd in GTLM (Garcia pole)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 2nd in GTLM

2017

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 8th in GTLM

2018

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 2nd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 3rd in GTLM

2019

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 7th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Marcel Fässler – 8th in GTLM

