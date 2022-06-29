‘Awfully Good’ Racing Highlighted by Landen Lewis, Olivia Murray Wins at Cook Out Summer Shootout

Gavin Holland (Beginner Bandits), Beckham Malone (Bandolero Bandits), Carson Haislip (Young Lions), Sean Abell (VP Racing Semi-Pro) and Brandon McKenzie (Masters) also victorious in Round 4 of Cook Out Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Round 5 fires off next Tuesday, July 5, featuring a full slate of Legend Car and Bandolero Racing, a post-race driver autograph session and patriotic fireworks display; Adult tickets are just $5 (free next week for first responders who show and ID) and FREE for kids 12 and under

CONCORD, N.C. (June 28, 2022) – Tuesday was an “awfully” good night for racing and fun at Cook Out Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Landen Lewis (Boston Reid & Co. Pro division) and Olivia Murray (Outlaws) were among the drivers claiming victory during Round 4’s white-knuckled excitement.

Back-to-back Wins for Lewis

Landen Lewis powered his Boston Reid & Co. Pro division hot rod to back-to-back wins with a triumphant Round 4 run. The 25-lap feature seemed to be well in hand for Alex McCollum, who was dominant early, until a caution on Lap 13 brought the field back together.

On the ensuing restart, Lewis squeezed his way into the lead taking the inside line away from McCollum and charging ahead of the pack. Parker Eatmon followed in his No. 4 machine to take the second place spot.

“This means a lot,” Lewis said. “It took me four years to get where we’re standing. Last week we finally won. (Team owner) Joe (Ryan Osborne) told me, when you win it once, it’s easier to get back again. He has right.”

Murray Manhandles Outlaw Competion

In the Bandolero Outlaw division, it was ladies night at America’s Home for Racing as Olivia Murray took home her first Cook Out Summer Shootout win of the 2022 season after dominating the 20-car field in a 20-lap feature. Despite three cautions that collected a total of 12 cars, Murray held off some fierce competition from Killian McMann and Phoenyx Kimball, among others.

In the end, however, no one had the speed to catch Murray, who cruised to victory ahead of Hunter Morgan and Kaeden Ballos.

“I just had to make sure I hit all my marks; The car felt so good,” Murray said after the win. “I’ve got to thank my sponsors – and my parents. Everybody here’s been able to help me do what I do.”

Cook Out Summer Shootout continues with Round 5 on Tuesday, July 5. “Red, White and Brew Night” at America’s Home for Racing features a full slate of Legend Car and Bandolero action, post-race autograph session and a patriotic fireworks display. All first responders get in FREE with a valid ID.

TICKETS:

Cook Out Summer Shootout Entry is $10 for adults and kids 12 and under are FREE. Tickets can be purchased at the gate, by calling 800-455-FANS or online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

KEEP TRACK:

Follow all the thrilling CookOut Summer Shootout action using the hashtag #WeCreateLegends. Connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Top 10 in each division of Tuesday’s races (unofficial results):

Beginner Bandoleros: 1. Gavin Holland; 2. Wyatt Coffey; 3. Bryson Mruphy; 4. Aidan Zschiedrich; 5. Hendrick Case; 6. Jeffrey Beck; 7. Mason Roberts; 8. Jack Smith; 9. Corbin Cannon; 10. Camden Truett

Bandolero Bandits: 1. Beckham Malone; 2. Hudson Canipe; 3. Darren Krantz Jr; 4. Ben Morabito; 5. LaQuan McCoy; 6. Bryson Brinkley; 7. Carson Cauble; 8. Mardy Roberts III; 9. Colt Johnson; 10. Owen Zacharias

Bandolero Outlaws: 1. Olivia Murray; 2. Hunter Morgan; 3. Kaeden Ballos; 4. Phoenyx Kimball; 5. Bobby Gossett; 6. Alison Johnson; 7. Killian McMann; 8. Carson Smith; 9. Nathan Lyons; 10. Joshua Lowe

Young Lions: 1. Carson Haislip; 2. Joel Smith; 3. TJ Decaire; 4. London McKenzie; 5. Joshua Dickens; 6. George Phillips; 7. Sean McElearney; 8. Layton Harrison; 9. Trevor Cline; 10. Luke Baldwin

VP Racing Semi-Pro: 1. Sean Abell; 2. Carson Brown; 3. Trevor Wester; 4. Byron Daley; 5. Preston Wrisley; 6. Justin Campbell; 7. Jack Baldwin; 8. Lucas Vera; 9. Thomas Annunziata; 10. Andres Perez

Boston Reid & Company Pro: 1. Landen Lewis; 2. Parker Eatmon; 3. Alex McCollum; 4. Jordan Black; 5. Garrett Lowe; 6. Cameron Bolin; 7. Justice Calabro; 8. Gavin Graham; 9. Jake Bollman; 10. Daniel Wilk

Masters: 1. Brandon McKenzie; 2. Robbie Woodall; 3. Robby Faggart; 4. Rusty Young; 5. Dwayne Holder; 6. Mark Green; 7. Carl Cormier; 8. Lee Jordan; 9. Brandin Wrisley; 10. Clayton Austin