JR Motorsports — NXS Road America Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Road America

RACE: Henry 180 (45 laps / 182.16 miles)

DATE: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 2:30 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 2 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Jockey/Accelerate Chevrolet

• Sam Mayer, a native of Franklin, Wis., heads to his home track of Road America as he makes his second start at the 4.048-mile road course.

• Mayer continued his hot streak last week in Nashville as he has now finished in the top five in eight of the last 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series races dating back to COTA in March.

• With last week’s top-five finish, Mayer has the second-most top fives (8) in the NXS, one shy of teammate Noah Gragson’s series-leading nine.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Military Appreciation Chevrolet

• Josh Berry heads to Road America this weekend where he’ll make his first start at the 4.048-mile road course.

• In three starts on road courses in the NXS, Berry has one top five and two top 10s. His best finish of fourth came earlier this season at Portland International Raceway.

• Chevrolet is the primary partner this weekend as the No. 8 team runs a special red, white and blue patriotic military scheme to celebrate the July 4 weekend.

• Berry’s average finish of 13.0 on road courses is the best of any style track in the NXS for the 31-year-old.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson heads to Road America this weekend with a pair of top-10 road-course finishes on his resume this season. The Nevada native was fourth at COTA and ninth at Portland.

• Over his career on road courses in the NXS, Gragson has logged eight top-five and 14 top-10 finishes, including fourth-, sixth- and ninth-place efforts at Road America.

• Gragson has been a winner on road courses in his NASCAR career, earning victories in three NASCAR K&N Pro Series West races.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier makes the return to Road America fresh off a trip to Victory Lane last weekend in Nashville.

• In 10 previous starts in Elkhart Lake, Allgaier has scored one win, two top fives and five top 10s.

• Allgaier’s lone victory at the 4.048-mile road course came in 2018 after the veteran driver started 11th and led 14 laps en route to the win.

• Overall, in 41 starts in his NXS career on road courses, Allgaier has earned three wins, 12 top fives and 25 top 10s.

Miguel Paludo

No. 88 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Miguel Paludo, a native of Nova Prata, Brazil, returns to JRM and the No. 88 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet this weekend in Road America.

• Paludo scored a ninth-place finish in his first 2022 start for JRM at COTA earlier this season.

• In four previous starts for JRM in the NXS, the seven-time and defending Porsche Carrera Cup Champion has scored a best finish of seventh, coming at the road course at Daytona International Speedway in 2021.

• Paludo has made one previous start at Road America in the NXS, coming in 2012.

Driver Quotes

“It will be great to head home this week and see some family and friends I normally wouldn’t get to see. This race last year didn’t really go as planned but I know this Jockey team is going to unload a car on Friday that has a lot of speed and hopefully we can continue our streak of finishing towards the front.” – Sam Mayer

“Road America has always been a track that I’ve enjoyed being at and a place where JR Motorsports has had a lot of speed. We had a strong run in Portland and I feel like we can have that same speed again this weekend. It’s a big weekend for BRANDT with Miguel (Paludo) returning as well, so hopefully we can both be up front and battling for the win on Saturday.” – Justin Allgaier

“It’s my first time heading to Road America but we have been in the sim practicing this place so I am ready to go when we practice on Friday. Having that extra seat time during practice will help out big time for this Chevrolet team. We’ve put Nashville behind us and we’re heading into this weekend with a lot of confidence that we will have a good run.” – Josh Berry

“We’ve had good speed on road courses in our Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet, and we’ve always run well at Road America. It’s a big place, but it’s fast and it’s fun. As we get into the heat of the summer, this is where we can build for the playoff run, and we’re really clicking as a team thanks to Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and all the guys.” – Noah Gragson

“It feels great to get back behind the wheel of this No. 88 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet and I can’t thank everyone at BRANDT and JR Motorsports enough. Hopefully we can keep our car clean all race long and be in contention for the win in the end. I can’t wait to get there and see what we can do.” – Miguel Paludo

JRM Team Update:

• JR Motorsports at Road America: JR Motorsports has competed at Road America a combined 37 times in the NXS. Over the course of those starts at the 4.048-mile facility, the organization has tallied one win, 10 top fives and 20 top 10s. Justin Allgaier brought home the lone win for the organization during the 2018 season after leading 14 laps.

• Benefitting the Gary Sinise Foundation: During the Summer for Heroes Giving Campaign from June 1 – August 31, Tire Pros customers can donate an amount of their choice on the designated Gary Sinise Foundation donation page. Their goal is to raise $1.5 million to support our nation’s heroes. Donate now.

• Jockey: To support local communities and deliver the comfort you deserve, Jockey’s Made in America collection is 100 percent grown and

sewn right here at home. Shop the 4th of July Flash Deals now. Use code: Jockey20 for 20 percent off your entire order.

• Spicy Mayo: Hellmann’s Spicy Mayonnaise Dressing is proudly made with real, simple ingredients like real chili peppers, cage-free eggs, oil and vinegar. This spicy mayo is the ideal condiment for spicing up wraps, adding flavor to sandwiches, grilling juicy burgers, mixing creamy dips, and preparing fresh salads. Deliciously Spicy, 100% Hellmann’s. Try a new recipe today.