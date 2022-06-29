MSR Kicks Off Big Fourth of July Weekend with Races at Mid-Ohio and CTMP

Pataskala, Ohio (29 June 2022) – The holiday fireworks will be starting a day early for Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) this weekend with the Ohio-based team racing in two countries on July 3 in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMSA WeatherTech SportCar Championship.

The MSR IndyCar squad heads into the weekend with a home track advantage racing at Mid-Ohio for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2023 Civic Type R. The MSR IMSA program will continue its fight for the DPi championship at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

The weekend kicks off a busy month for the MSR IndyCar team, which races five times in four weekends in July. It also marks the second-consecutive round for the sports car team, traveling from Watkins Glen International to another historic venue, the former Mosport Park.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Castroneves, Pagenaud both winners at Mid-Ohio

Driver Lineup:

Helio Castroneves: No. 06 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda

Simon Pagenaud: No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda

Tune in:

Sunday, July 3, 12:30pm ET, NBC

SiriusXM Ch. 160

MSR is still looking for its first IndyCar podium at its home track, where it has three podiums in IMSA competition. MSR drivers, Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud are both former winners at Mid-Ohio, located north of the MSR headquarters in Pataskala.

Castroneves is a two-time CART winner in four races at Mid-Ohio, scoring victories in 2000 and 2001 after qualifying second in both events. Castroneves also raced in 11 INDYCAR events at the Lexington-Ohio circuit, with three podium finishes (second in 2008 and third in 2007 and 2010) and two poles in 2007 and 2008.

Pagenaud has competed in 12 INDYCAR SERIES races at the 2.4-mile circuit, winning from the pole in 2016 while placing second in 2013 and third in 2015.

While MSR’s Jack Harvey had the fastest lap of the event in the 2021 Honda Indy 200, his three pit-stop strategy resulted in a 19th-place finish. Harvey finished seventh in the 2020 event.

Driver Quotes:

Helio Castroneves:

“Mid-Ohio is a fun place – an awesome place. I remember a long time ago when I won two races there in a row in 2000 and 2001. It was so cool. The place is up and down with straightaways that aren’t completely straightaways, but it’s very challenging because the surface changes so much from the beginning of the weekend to the end of the weekend. It’s a fun place when you have a great set up, so I’m looking forward to it especially with MSR being right there from Ohio. Simon and I are going to do everything we can to make sure we bring phenomenal results.”

Simon Pagenaud:

“I’m super excited for Mid-Ohio as it’s a home event for Meyer Shank Racing. It’s also a Honda track, so there’s a lot of things that go in our direction. I look forward to being there because it’s an amazing track with very high speed corners and lots of flowing speeds on the technical side with the elevation as well. I look forward to being there as I’ve had great success in the past. Hoping we can execute and have a great weekend at Mid-Ohio.”

Meyer Shank Racing Carries Momentum to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Driver Lineup:

Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis: No. 60 MSR Acura ARX-05 DPi

Tune In:

Sunday, July 3, 3:00pm ET, NBC/Peacock

SiriusXM Ch. 207

Meyer Shank Racing returns to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) after a two-year absence due to the pandemic for the two hour, 40-minute event.

Meyer Shank Racing’s last outing at CTMP saw Trent Hindman and Mario Farnbacher race to a second place finish in GTD onboard the Acura NSX GT3. The team has an additional GTD second place finish in 2017. The 2016 edition of the event saw the MSR Ligier JS P2 finish third with Ozz Negri and John Pew.

Oliver Jarvis is the reigning DPi race winner at CTMP having scored a victory in 2019. Tom Blomqvist has one race start at the 2.459-mile circuit which saw him finish fourth in the GTLM class.

MSR remains in the thick of the battle for the IMSA DPi title, following last weekend’s round at Watkins Glen International where MSR currently sits second by 17 points. The team opened the season by winning the 60th Rolex 24 At Daytona, joined by Castroneves and Pagenaud. The team placed fifth in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

After this weekend, only the races at Road America (August 7) and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (Oct. 1) remain on the 2022 DPi schedule.

Driver Quotes:

Oliver Jarvis:

“Now that we’ve reset after Watkins Glen we are ready for CTMP this weekend. It’s been a few years since we’ve all raced there, but it’s a track that I like quite well. Having won there in 2019 definitely gives you a boost of confidence heading into the weekend. Hopefully we can have another good weekend and get that first win for the tea.”

Tom Blomqvist:

“Watkins Glen was definitely a tough race, but we know that the Acura is fast and that should help us going into CTMP. I really love the track and I think it should suit the Acura well. We’re getting towards the end of the championship and the battle is so close, so now is when we really need to put our heads down and focus on getting that first win. The guys have been working so hard, so we’re going into the weekend with one goal in mind – to win.”