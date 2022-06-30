Hardpoint’s Racing To End Alzheimer’s Porsche Cayman Heads North of the Border for IMSA Weekend

Nick Galante and Sean McAllister Back In Action at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

BOWMANVILLE, Canada (June 30, 2022) – Hardpoint’s No. 22 Racing To End Alzheimer’s Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport is back for another two-hour race, this time at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario. Nick Galante and Sean McAllister will continue to co-drive the purple Porsche in Round Six of the 10-race IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Grand Sport (GS) championship, July 1 – 2.

Saturday’s race will take the green flag at 4:10 p.m. ET, streaming live on Peacock in the United States.

No. 22 Hardpoint Porsche Cayman News and Notes

The race weekend marks IMSA’s return to CTMP, formerly known as Mosport, for the first timesince the pre-pandemic days of 2019.

Nick Galante’s last appearance at the track was in 2018 in the ST class of the championship. Galante won by 5.205 seconds after qualifying on the class pole during that race.

Galante’s win came in a BMW, but don’t count out his ability to drive a Porsche at CTMP. In 2016, Galante teamed with past Hardpoint driver Spencer Pumpelly to finish on the podium with a runner-up finish in an ST-class Porsche Cayman. The duo landed on the box after starting the race 13th.

“This track is so much fun, but it takes a lot of commitment. It’s been a few years, but I’m really looking forward to being back,” Galante said.

McAllister will be making his first IMSA start at CTMP.

The Racing to End Alzheimer’s Porsche Cayman is currently carrying 113 names on the livery this weekend at CTMP. Each of those names represents a $250 donation made in honor or in memory of a loved one suffering from Alzheimer’s. Charity founder Philip Frengs matches each of the donations through his company, Legistics, bringing the total raised this season alone past the $50,000 mark.

This weekend is a two-day event for IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge in Canada. The team and series will have two practices on Friday, along with qualifying. Saturday’s race begins at 4:10 p.m. ET, live on Peacock.

Hardpoint Quote Board

Nick Galante, Driver, No. 22 Porsche Cayman: “I love Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. It’s fast and it really requires full commitment to get the job done here. it’s been great to me, with a win and a podium, so even though it’s been a couple of years I can’t wait to get back. We had a tough weekend at Watkins Glen, so we’ll forget about that, focus on what we can control, and continue to push forward in honor of all of the names on our Racing To End Alzheimer’s Porsche Cayman.”

Sean McAllister, Driver, No. 22 Porsche Cayman: “This is my first time at CTMP, but I did some sim work at Force Dynamics in New York and it is a rollercoaster of a track. It’s got very fast corners, a long back straight, and it seems very busy. I’m excited to get in the car and see how close to the sim it is but it should be a very fun weekend of high speed racing. I can’t wait!”

About Hardpoint:

Hardpoint was founded by Rob Ferriol in 2018 with the vision of combining his experience as a successful entrepreneur with his passion for racing. Headquartered at VIRginia International Raceway, the team captured the 2021 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Pro-Am championship in its inaugural season and competes full-time in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship in the No. 99 GridRival Porsche 911 GT3 R with co-drivers Ferriol and Katherine Legge, joined by Stefan Wilson for Michelin Endurance Cup races. In 2022, Hardpoint has added the No. 22 Racing To End Alzheimer’s Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport driven by Nick Galante and Sean McAllister in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Grand Sport (GS), as well as the No. 428 TradeCentric Porsche 911 GT3 Cup driven by Brady Behrman in International GT. More information on Hardpoint can be found at www.hardpoint.com or through its strong social media presence on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.