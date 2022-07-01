Kenny Murillo captures pole for Michelin Pilot Challenge at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120

Kenny Murillo was fastest during qualifying Friday afternoon, topping the leaderboard in his No. 72 Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT4 with a track record lap at 106.997 mph.

He will start on the pole for Saturday’s Michelin Pilot Challenge Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120 for the sixth round of the Michelin Pilot Challenge season.

Argentinian driver, Damian Fineschi, made the most of his debut in the series, qualifying his Toyota FR Supra GT4 in second, only 074 seconds behind Murillo.

Marc Miller, Murillo’s teammate, will start third, followed by VOLT Racing’s Alan Brynjolfsson while Murillo Racing’s Tim Probert will round out the top five in the No. 65 Mercedes-AMG GT GT4.

The qualifying session ended early after a crash involving Turner Motorsports’ Dillon Machavern, who had unofficially been credited as fifth fastest. As a result, he lost his two best laps for causing the red flag which dropped him to seventh place.

Hugh Plumb will start his Team TGM Porsche in sixth, followed by Machavern. Michael McCann Jr. will start in eighth place as PF Racing’s James Pesek and Sheena Monk round out the top 10.

In the Touring Class (TCR) Bryan Herta Autosports’ Tyler Maxson bested JDC-Miller Motorsports’ driver Chris Miller for the pole with a 104.988 mph lap. It was Maxson’s second pole of the year and the eighth-fastest qualifying lap overall. Miller posted the second-fastest overall lap and will start 10th, followed by Parker Chase (11th), Travis Hill (13th) and AJ Muss in 15th.

There are 33 cars on the entry list but only 28 posted qualifying laps. Robert Wickens, who was shown as the driver for the Bryan Herta Autosport No. 33 car, was notably absent.

The reason became quickly apparent when he announced the birth of his first child on his Twitter account.

“For those of you wondering why I wasn’t at the track today, I would like everyone to meet Wesley Joseph Wickens. Born two weeks early but we could not be happier. Baby and Mom are doing great! I am so grateful to be married to such a strong woman! Let’s start the next chapter!

You can tune in to watch the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120 Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET with broadcast coverage on Peacock.