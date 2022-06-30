Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Road America

Kwik Trip 250 Presented by Jockey Made in America

Road America

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday July 3 at 3 p.m. ET on USA

In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned one top five, three top-10 finishes and has led 22 laps



AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has earned one top 10 and has an average finish of 23.1 across eight starts in the 2022 season

Allmendinger has one start at Road America in the NCS

“Road America has always been one of my favorite tracks. It’s challenging and unique, because there’s not a lot of tracks like it with the high speeds on the straightaways and heavy brake zones. There’s a ton of passing areas but also a lot of places for mistakes. It’s one of the few true road courses in the country. We’ve had speed at the road courses this year in both series, and winning in Xfinity series gives us confidence. We’ve been working hard to make our cars faster in both series. We just need to execute this weekend, which is extremely important at Road America.” – AJ Allmendinger on Road America

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made one start at Road America in the NCS

He has earned one top five and eight top-15 finishes in 2022

Haley’s third-place finish at Darlington was Kaulig Racing’ first top-five not at a superspeedway or road course

Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season

“I love Road America. I’m excited to go to a place that I’ve had success at and ran well at in many series. I have some sports-car experience there, as well as success with Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series. We have had some great runs at the road courses so far this year, so I know it’s a place we have a chance to do really well at.” – Justin Haley on Road America



Henry 180

Road America

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, July 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA

Kaulig Racing has earned two wins, 11 top five and 26 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

The team has led 244 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far

Allmendinger: 196 laps

Hemric: 48 laps



Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Landon Cassill has an average finish of 14.3 in 2022 in the NXS

Cassill has an average finish of 24.7 across three starts at Road America

“We’ve been so close to great success at both road courses this year in our No. 10 Voyager Chevy, and I’ve been working very hard on all of them to get better. All of us at Kaulig Racing are continuing to push into these road courses with a ton of optimism, so I’m looking forward to this weekend.” – Landon Cassill on Road America

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric has an average finish of 15.0 in 2022 in the NXS

Hemric has earned two top-five finishes, has an average finish of 13.8 and has led 20 laps at road America across four starts

“I’m looking forward to road America. This is a place, like other road courses, our team has circled on our calendars. We haven’t had the raw, outright speed we need lately to contend. My teammate, AJ Allmendinger, has done a lot for Kaulig Racing’s road-course program. Hopefully Road America is one of those tracks where we can put ourselves into position to capitalize on our strengths.” – Daniel Hemric on Road America

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

AJ Allmendinger has a win in four-consecutive NXS seasons

Allmendinger has earned multiple wins in three-consecutive NXS seasons

Allmendinger has an average finish of 6.5, the best of any full-time NXS driver, in 2022

Allmendinger has 13 top-10 finishes, the most of any full-time NXS driver

Allmendinger has three top-five finishes at Road America and has an average finish of 7.8 across four starts at Road America

He has 60 laps led at Road America

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.