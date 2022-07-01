RCR Event Preview – Road America

Richard Childress Racing at Road America … Although Road America has been in operation since the 1950’s and has challenged some of the world’s best racers for over 60 years, the first modern day-era NASCAR Cup Series race at the 4-mile, 14-turn road course was in 2021. Tyler Reddick led the way for RCR with an eighth-place finish in the 62-lap event, with Austin Dillon earning a respectable 11th-place finish.

Xfinity Series at Road America … Richard Childress Racing has a successful history in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at the 4.048-mile Wisconsin road course. The Welcome, N.C.-based team scored three consecutive victories with three different drivers – Brendan Gaughan (2014), Paul Menard (2015) and Michael McDowell (2016). Matt Tifft gave RCR its first pole at Road America when he grabbed the top starting spot in 2018. The team has 12 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes in 31 starts at Road America.

Catch the Action … The Henry 180 at Road America will be televised live on Saturday, July 2 beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Follow Sunday’s Action at Nashville … The Kwik Trip 250 at Road America will be televised live on Sunday, July 3 beginning at 3 p.m. ET on USA and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

This Week’s Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Road America … Austin Dillon raced in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event at Road America in 2021, finishing 11th. He has made two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, earning one top-10 finish, and has also competed at Road America in the ARCA Menards Series and in the Trans Am Series.

Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity to the RCR Team … Austin Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow’s materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR’s partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by recreating in the lab one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack. After nine years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer and more precise. Stay up to date with Dow’s exciting developments at www.dow.com/sports and follow us on Twitter @DowSports & @DowNewsroom.

By Seeking Together, We Can Solve Anything – Dow Salutes Veterans … Dow’s solutions are reshaping our world. And at the heart of Dow’s solutions are their people. Their diversity is our strength. They reflect the world in which we do business and the communities in which we live. As a diverse community of approximately 37,000 employees worldwide, together we can solve anything. Nearly 1,900 U.S. Military Veterans will “ride” with Dillon this weekend thanks to a patriotic No. 3 Chevrolet featuring the names of U.S. Military Veterans and active-duty military members. This year’s No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet features Dow’s commitment to the service and skills that veterans bring to the workforce with a special nod to Dow’s Veterans Resource Group (VETNET) and Military Degree Equivalency (MDE) program, which provides an opportunity for individuals with extensive military background to bring their broad scope of training and education, experience in leadership, and understanding of performing in high pressure situations into a successful career at Dow. 2022 marks the eighth consecutive year that Dow has partnered with RCR to honor U.S. Military veterans. The program began with just over 350 veterans in 2015 to nearly 1900 this year. This year’s program also highlights Dow’s relationship with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, and celebrates Dow’s 125th anniversary.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What do you think the key to performing well at Road America will be?

“It’s one of those places where you have to have an average lap in order to have a good lap because there are so many chances to overdrive certain turns. You can lose a lot in one corner and gain a lot in another. You just have to put it all together. A little bit of racing the track goes on in these kinds of races. The restarts are going to be aggressive and wild. People will be going everywhere. I do expect some attrition in the race because there are some areas where you can wreck some stuff. Runoffs, grassy areas. It will be interesting to see how it plays out. I’m just looking forward to the challenge. It’s a challenging place.”

Do you think of yourself as a good road course racer?

“I’m getting there. I’m better than where I started, for sure. I’ve had some consistent finishes this year and last. I’m more comfortable, and that’s because we’ve been putting the work in by testing, racing in other series and using the simulator. We’ve been solid at road courses but there’s always room for improvement and I’m pumped for the challenge.”

You have a very special paint scheme this weekend. Can you tell me about it …

“The Dow Salutes Veterans car has been going on for eight years now. It started out with 350 names on the car, and I think we broke our record. We’re at nearly 1,900. It’s pretty awesome to see all of the veterans on the car from RCR, Dow and Team Rubicon. My buddy Tyler Rader, who used to be the gas man on my team, is on my car now. It’s cool just to see all of the connections to the military that we have across the board. Everyone is getting involved and it’s cool to see the spider web effect of names growing every year.”

This Week’s 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Road America … Tyler Reddick has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Road America, scoring an eighth-place finish in the 2021 event. He has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 4.048-mile track, highlighted by a third-place finish in 2019. This weekend, Reddick is also scheduled to compete in the No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Impressive Road Course Stats … The driver of the 3CHI Chevrolet has made 11 starts on road courses in his Cup Series career and owns five top-10 finishes, highlighted by a second-place effort in 2021 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Reddick won his first Cup Series pole position in 2021 at Circuit of the Americas.

Happy Fourth of July! … The No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet will carry a special paint scheme this weekend at Road America to honor America’s birthday. Check out the unveil video by clicking here.

3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First … 3CHI and Richard Childress Racing created another first with their partnership for the 2022 NASCAR season. 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

Are you excited for this weekend’s road course race?

“I’ve grown very fond of road course racing which was something I didn’t do a lot growing up. The time that I’ve put into getting better at it, I found rather quickly that it has become one of my favorite types of racetracks that we have on the schedule. It’s never a problem to memorize all those corners. Road America is one of my favorite tracks and I’m looking forward to it.”

If you make a mistake in one corner, does that ruin the lap or can you make it up?

“If you miss one you mess up the whole lap. The mentality of trying to make it up is how you get into trouble. If you miss Turn 1 and try to make it up in Turn 3, you make it even worse and then you might even crash in Turn 5 or Canada Corner if you use that oval mentality of trying to make it up in the next corner. A place like Road America is a narrow, unforgiving racetrack so it doesn’t work there.”

This Week’s Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Nashville Superspeedway … Sheldon Creed will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series career start at Road America this weekend. In total, Creed has made four road course starts in the Xfinity Series. Creed finished 10th at Circuit of the Americas earlier in the year.

About Whelen … Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Manufactured in America for 70 Years – We Never Left, and We’re Here to Stay … Whelen designs and manufactures reliable and powerful warning lights, white illumination lighting, sirens, controllers, and high-powered warning systems for Automotive and Mass Notification industries worldwide. Whelen products have been proudly designed and manufactured in America since 1952. With quality as the foundation, Whelen celebrates innovative engineering with every product made.

SHELDON CREED QUOTES:

You’re making your first Xfinity Series start at Road America this weekend, what are you looking forward to?

“I’m looking forward to Saturday’s race at Road America. I think it’s a really cool track and my team is due for a solid finish after the last few weeks. I was having a really strong run at Portland until an on-track incident took us out of the race so I’m ready to redeem myself on a road course. We’ve been working on the simulator a lot and I’ve been taking a lot of notes to help prepare for this weekend. If you have one bad lap, it can take you out of contention so it’s going to be really important to stay out of trouble, complete your laps and not miss a beat. Practice is pretty quick this weekend for the Xfinity Series so I’m hoping we can get some notes out of that to take to qualifying and the race.”

This Week’s Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Road America … Austin Hill will be making his first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Road America on Saturday. In total, Hill has made five road-course starts in his Xfinity Series career with two top-five finishes. His two top-five finishes came earlier this season at Circuit of the Americas (second) and Portland International Raceway (third).

Patriotism is One of Bennett Transportation and Logistics Core Values … “We love and support our country, pledge our allegiance, and honor the service and sacrifice or our military service members who defend our country and protect our freedom.” The patriotic scheme on display this weekend is a hat tip to that core value. During this Independence Day weekend, Bennett is proud to display the tagline “Driven by Freedom” on the No. 21 Chevrolet. It describes the reasons that truck drivers enjoy becoming a part of the company. With an extensive load board full of freight for drivers to choose from, hundreds of agents and dispatchers who they can choose to work with, “No Forced Dispatch” and “Fast Pay,” our drivers say that Bennett gives them the freedom to be as successful as they want to be. Bennett has “Hiring Veterans” as a part of the paint scheme this 4th of July to recognize the many Vets they already employ at Bennett and their desire to bring more Vets into their workforce. The work ethic, training and values of our nation’s military Vets make them ideal truck drivers, office personnel and logistics professionals.

About Bennett Family of Companies … McDonough, Ga.-based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 12 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company will use race experiences to recruit and retain hundreds of truck drivers for their organization in 2022. For more information, visit www.Drive4Bennett.com.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

Are you looking forward to this weekend’s race at Road America?

“I’m pretty excited about road course racing now. It’s got a lot of lefts and a lot of rights and it’s a really long track – four miles. Practice is really short. It feels like we’re going to get about five laps in before we have to qualify. One way I’ve been preparing for since I realized how short practice will be is spending time on the simulator and iRacing. We’ve been so close at road courses this season. We’ve finished second at COTA and then we ran third at Portland. So, we finished on the podium the last two road courses. We’ve got to go get a win. I’m excited and I think we’re going to put on a really good show. We’re bringing a really good and new racecar to the track this weekend and we’re ready to get it done.”