Paul Menard Back with Showtime Motorsports as Trans Am Summer Heats Up

Elkhart Lake, WISCONSIN – June 30, 2022 – The Franklin Road Apparel Showtime Motorsports team will head for the second stint of the midsummer doubleheader this weekend coming from Mid Ohio to Road America, July 1-3. Team principal Ken Thwaits is sitting in a fine second place in the Driver Championship and NASCAR ace Paul Menard will be looking to continue from where he left off at Charlotte and win again. In TA2, former Champion Cameron Lawrence is in P5 in the standings just seven points off Conor Mosack in P3 and will be looking for better luck out in Elkhart Lake.

Menard will be piloting the No. 5 Franklin Road Apparel Chevrolet Camaro, a fantastic black and yellow Chevrolet Camaro TA1 expertly prepared by the Showtime Motorsports team and benefitting from the new braking system debuted by teammate Ken Thwaits at Ohio. We spoke to Ken ahead of the weekend’s action on what is another huge Trans Am outing for the Tennessee based outfit.

“We’re really looking forward to Road America big time. It’s great to have Paul back,” mentioned Ken Thwaits. “You never quite know how a new car will perform in competition but in testing at VIR Paul broke the track record so it can’t be too bad. It’s a real bumper weekend for the fans with all the NASCAR racing as well. Last year this event sold out and the atmosphere was amazing. This place is something special.”

Referencing Cameron Lawrence in the TA2 Class he added, “Our TA2 car is a fast car. We didn’t get a chance to show people what it can do at Ohio but hopefully we’ll get a clear track here and then we’ll see. We just don’t want a repeat of last weekend with a spoiled race.”

Located in Wisconsin’s scenic Kettle Moraine, Elkhart Lake’s Road America is one of the world’s fastest permanent road racing tracks. The 640-acre, park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, fantastic concessions, and high-speed excitement to thousands of spectators each year. Road America is also one of a handful of road circuits in the world maintaining its original configuration being 4.048 miles in length with 14 turns, hence Saturday’s race is over just 25 laps. The track features many elevation changes, along with a long front stretch where speeds near 200mph can be achieved. One of the best-known features of this course is a turn on the backside known as “the kink.”

Billed as the Ryan Companies presents the Trans Am 100s at Road America, the schedule for the weekend features the NASCAR Cup Series KWIK TRIP 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America on July 3 joined by the NASCAR XFINITY Series Henry 180 on July 2. Together with the Trans Am presented by Pirelli series and the Mazda MX-5 Cup means multiple races during the weekend.

A busy schedule that includes TA qualifications at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1 with the TA race going green at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. The TA2 Drivers practice at 2:00 p.m. on Friday with qualifying in two groups from 8:10 a.m. on Saturday. The TA2 race goes green at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 3.

Kids 16 and under get free general admission to all Road America season racing events with a paying adult at the gate even for the NASCAR Cup Series!

Highlights of the action will again be presented on the CBS Sports Network. Check your local listing for details.

About Showtime Motorsports:

The Showtime Motorsports brand includes Ken Thwaits’ racing team and racecars, and an outstanding classic Camaro collection. Showtime Motorsports brings together a dynamic staff who employ diverse talents and share a passion for cars, racing and caring for clients like they are our own family members.