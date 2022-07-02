No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 Qualifies on Front Row at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Bowmanville, Ontario (July 2, 2022) — In today’s closely contested qualifying session, Ricky Taylor secured a starting position of second for tomorrow’s Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05. His lap of 1:04.462 at 137.472 mph beat the previous DPi track record, but was under a tenth of a second away from the sister Acura of Meyer Shank Racing, which took pole position.

Taylor will look to take the lead of the race tomorrow, before handing the controls to co-driver Filipe Albuquerque. The team continues to lead the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship DPi standings, with a gap of 14 points to the No. 60 Acura behind. The two cars will start side-by-side in an all-Acura front row tomorrow.

“We had a very good car in qualifying,” said Ricky Taylor. “All the Konica Minolta guys did a great job to give us an amazing car. We did a lot of preparation because qualifying is very important here. Unfortunately, we were just short of pole, but it’s good to have the other Acura up there with us. We’ve shown this year that we favor the races, even if they favor the outright lap time. We’re going to have a good clean fight, and hopefully we can get one of the Acuras on the top step of the podium. Traffic is going to be the biggest factor. The closing speeds are very high, so it’s going to be very difficult.”

Green flag for the Chevrolet Grand Prix will wave at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 3rd with full coverage streaming on Peacock and television coverage on NBC beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.

DPi STARTING GRID:

1.) Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian (No. 60 Acura ARX-05) Oliver Jarvis & Tom Blomqvist (1:04.394 at 137.472 mph)

2.) Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 (No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05) Ricky Taylor & Filipe Albuquerque (1:04.462 at 137.327 mph)

3.) JDC Miller MotorSports (No. 5 Cadillac DPi) Tristan Vautier & Richard Westbrook (1:04.895 at 136.411 mph)

4.) Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing (No. 02 Cadillac DPi) Earl Bamber & Alex Lynn (1:05.082 at 136.019 mph)

5.) Whelen Engineering Racing (No. 31 Cadillac DPi) Olivier Pla, Pipo Deroni (1:05.126 at 135.937 mph)

ABOUT KONICA MINOLTA

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter. The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 effort and Wayne Taylor Racing is supported by an outstanding lineup of partners including Harrison Contracting, Acura Motorsports, Hammer Nutrition and CIT.